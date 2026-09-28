Video: Shilpa Shetty, 51, Shows How To Train Your Brain And Body With 1 Simple Exercise

Shilpa Shetty's commitment to fitness is no secret. The actor often finds creative ways to make her workouts both challenging and enjoyable. Giving her followers a dose of Monday motivation, Shilpa shared a glimpse of a fun yet demanding exercise that tested her balance and concentration.

In the video, the actor can be seen taking on a balancing act with a ball, seamlessly working her body and brain together while maintaining control. She started with standing her legs slightly apart and arms placed forward in a cross-cross position. She then took two balls in both hands and continued to drop and catch the balls repeatedly.

“I want you to try this for 21 days straight, and I guarantee your life will never be the same,” the voiceover said, suggesting to repeat the exercise at least three times every single day. “Best in the morning and before bed,” it added.

To make the exercise a little more challenging, Shilpa stood on one leg and continued to drop and catch the balls while maintaining balance.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video Shilpa wrote, “Ready for a different kind of Monday motivation? This one is all about getting the body and brain to work together, with a little coordination, focus and fun thrown in.” According to the actor, the exercise has multiple benefits, including:

It activates different areas of the brain, including the right and left hemispheres, memory pathways and motor circuits.

The exercise improves focus, attention, and mental clarity while helping reduce brain fog.

It enhances coordination by making the brain and body work together.

⁠Increases blood flow and supports stronger neural connections through movement and coordination.

The cross-body and brain-gym exercises can help improve attention, working memory, and cognitive flexibility.

It strengthens motor control, coordination and overall body awareness.

It is a combination of physical movement and cognitive training.

Shilpa's latest workout proves that exercise does not always have to be about intense training. Sometimes, a little coordination and focus can make for an equally engaging fitness session.

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