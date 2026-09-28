Inside Anupam And Kirron Kher's Mumbai Home: Family Photos, Awards And A Cosy Balcony

Kirron Kher's son Sikander Kher gave an intimate tour of Anupam and Kirron Kher's Mumbai home. The actor welcomed Pinkvilla to their lavish apartment that showcases family memorabilia, awards, and a vast collection of framed photos of Anupam and Kirron.

Before entering through the door, one meets a traditional stylised nameplate on the wall that reads “kirron anupam," immediately setting a personal tone. After entering, one is greeted by a narrow hallway decorated with personal items that leads to a massive living space.

The open living area follows a traditional-meets-modern aesthetic. While the cream-hued sitting area and warm lighting bring a modern appeal, the nostalgic photo frames and traditional paintings add to the nostalgia of the space. The room also features multiple Ganesha statues, antique decor pieces bought by Kirron, and various memorabilia taken from Sikander's films.

In one corner, there is a wooden table where all the awards won by both Anupam and Kirron are placed. The space also houses photographs of the Kher family across different years, highlighting personal and career milestones. While showing the pieces around the house, Sikander revealed that some of the pieces are 25-30 years old, and most of them were picked up by his mother, Kirron.

On the other side of the room, there is a sleek oval glass dining table placed along with four wooden chairs. Right beside the dining area, there is a small mandir set up on the wall that houses different deities.

Behind the seating area, there is a stylish floor-to-ceiling doorway that leads to a spacious balcony. The balcony overlooks greenery and trees, providing a calm outdoor view where Sikander paused for a moment and looked out.

At the end of the tour, it was clear that the house is less about luxury and glamour and more about the memories and moments the Kher family has collected over the years.

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