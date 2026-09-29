"If Someone Gives You Stress, Cut Them Out": Diljit Dosanjh's No-Tension Mantra

Stress remains an inescapable part of modern life. All of us have heard people recommending several methods, be it deep breathing exercises or meditation, to deal with tension. Now, Diljit Dosanjh has shared his no-tension mantra: just cut the person giving you stress out of your life. The actor-singer asked his fans not to worry about the opinions of other people.



Diljit Dosanjh's No-Tension Mantra



In an Instagram video, Diljit is seen sitting outdoors with a cup of tea. He faced the camera directly and said, “Don't worry. If someone gives you stress, cut them out of your life.”



“We are not here in this world to stress over things. You shouldn't let anyone's opinion affect you,” Diljit added.



Repeating his advice about letting go of stressful people, Diljit said, “Just enjoy your life. You never know when you will get this life again.”



Diljit Dosanjh's Advice For Fans



Earlier, Diljit's team had posted a video where the G.O.A.T. singer explained why we should maintain a positive approach in life.



Diljit said that if a person is negative towards us or speaks ill about us, we should not get bogged down in that. He asked his followers to keep moving forward and giving their best to their work.



“Your work is your answer. One day, your work itself will speak and you won't need to respond,” he explained.

The Chamkila actor mentioned that he follows this mantra himself and prefers to focus on his work instead of getting sidetracked by what others are saying about him.



In another video, the singer asked people to just focus on themselves instead of what others are saying about them. He said, “Be your own friend. You cannot deceive yourself; you know your strengths and weaknesses.” He ended the clip by asking fans to avoid hanging out with people who bring negativity into their lives.

Diljit Dosanjh is presently on his Aura World Tour. He will perform in Ahmedabad on November 21.



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