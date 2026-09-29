Viral Video: Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Regal All-Black Look At L'Oreal Paris Show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Paris Fashion Week on September 28 and served a gorgeous look. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor closed the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile show in an all-black couture ensemble. The showcase, titled 'Express Your Worth,' was held at Place Joffre, with the Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire providing the backdrop.

Aishwarya joined several A-list stars on the runway for the event. For her look, she wore a custom creation by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Fashion enthusiast Diet Sabya shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Illusion gown. Cape. Red hair. Red lips. Waist cinched. Pose not moving an inch. Baby, the entire formula for divaness was perfected one night in 1994, and she's still wearing it. Gotta give. She's simply Tewwww much."

Aishwarya opted for a two-piece black velvet gown featuring 3D fringe embroidery. The look was paired with a crystal-embellished velvet cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection.

The gown featured a plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cinched waist. It extended into a floor-grazing hem that added drama to the runway look. A velvet cape added another layer to the outfit. It featured pearl and crystal embellishments along the borders.

Talking about the jewellery, Aishwarya accessorised the look with a diamond-encrusted tiara and diamond rings and completed her runway ensemble with pumps.

However, it was Aishwarya's new hair colour that stood out. The actor debuted fiery red tresses for her Paris appearance and wore her hair in a side parting with soft waves.

For her make-up, Aishwarya opted for winged eyeliner and a bold red lip, paired with rouged cheeks, feathered brows, and soft contouring.

The ninth edition brought together a global roster of L'Oreal Paris ambassadors and celebrities. Aishwarya was joined by Simone Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Eva Longoria, and Andie MacDowell.

Also Read: Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rakhi Celebrations With Brother Aditya And Family