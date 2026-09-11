From Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai To R Madhavan: Indian Celebrities Who Own Properties In BRICS Nations

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, and preparations for the event are in full swing. The international grouping of 11 major emerging economies and developing countries began as a four-nation bloc.

BRIC is an acronym coined by economist Jim O'Neill in 2001 for Brazil, Russia, India, and China. In 2006, the group started as an informal dialogue, and the first summit was hosted by Russia in 2009. South Africa joined the grouping in 2010, while Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE became members in 2024. Indonesia joined in 2025, and partner countries were also added that year.

While delegates and world leaders discuss geopolitical issues, global economic cooperation, intra-BRICS trade, and projects supporting infrastructure and sustainable growth, here's a look at Indian celebrities who have invested in properties across BRICS countries.

Shah Rukh Khan

In India, Shah Rukh Khan owns Mannat, a reportedly Rs 300 crore property in Mumbai, an Alibaug farmhouse, an apartment in Bandra, and a multi-storey residence in Panchsheel Park, New Delhi.

Apart from India, the Badshah of Bollywood owns a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, UAE. The beachfront villa is reportedly named Jannat and is worth around Rs 100 crore.

Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan live in Jalsa with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. It is a 10,125 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai.

The couple also own a 5-BHK apartment in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), for which they reportedly invested Rs 21 crore. They also own a property on the 37th floor of Skylark Tower in Worli.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are also the proud owners of a luxurious mansion in Jumeirah Golf Estates. It reportedly cost Rs 16 crore.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan owns a reported Rs 17.5 crore bungalow in Mumbai and a luxurious property in Chennai. The actor temporarily shifted to Dubai, where he owns a waterfront villa in the Marina area.

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra live in a luxurious two-storey bungalow in Mumbai. The sea-facing property is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore. They also own multiple apartments in Juhu, a bungalow and farmhouse in Pune, and a property in the NCR region.

One of their most luxurious properties is in Dubai: a high-rise apartment on the 19th floor of the Burj Khalifa. It was reportedly gifted to Shilpa by Raj Kundra.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's property investments in India include his primary residence at Galaxy Apartments, a farmhouse in Panvel, a 4-BHK property in Bandra, a property in Santacruz, and a Gorai beach house worth over Rs 100 crore.

The actor has also invested in Dubai, where he owns a luxury apartment in The Address Downtown, near the Burj Khalifa.

Apart from the aforementioned celebrities, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar also own multiple properties in India and Dubai. Dubai is not only a popular investment destination for actors; tennis star Sania Mirza's primary residence is also in the UAE, where she owns a Greek-inspired villa in Dubai.

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