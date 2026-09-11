The Rise Of Finsta: How Gen Z Is Making Multiple Instagram Accounts To 'Avoid Boomers'

There was a time when posting about your day on Orkut was cool. Or maybe that's what people used Orkut for; I don't know. Growing up as a Gen Z, Orkut was already history. I was born in the era of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (not X) and hashtags.

It was also the era when posting a picture with 10 filters was normal. Cool, in fact. Facebook was cool too. Tagging 10 people you were friends with, updating your relationship status (to its complicated), checking in somewhere and making sure everyone knew exactly what you were doing and how you were feeling somehow made you cool.

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Then came Instagram.

And when Instagram arrived, a lot of young people migrated there. Because why would you want to update your relationship status to 'It's complicated' and let your dad's uncle's son know about it?

When Instagram arrived, a lot of young people migrated there. Photo: Unsplash

As more and more people started using Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat became our (Gen Z's) escape. They felt younger, faster and, most importantly, less like a family WhatsApp group.

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But social media has a funny way of ruining your escape route.

Now, everyone is on Instagram. Your grandmother is now on Instagram. Your paternal uncle is on Instagram. Your creepy neighbour who keeps asking why you haven't accepted their follow request is definitely on Instagram. Your boss might be there too.

And suddenly, the app that once felt like your little corner of the Internet is crowded with everyone you were trying to avoid.

So, what does Gen Z do?

Make another Instagram account (with a crazy name). Sometimes two. Sometimes three.

Sometimes, apparently, nine.

Welcome to the world of Finsta.

The 'Fake' Insta Account

It is difficult to talk about Finsta without talking about just how enormous Instagram has become.

India is now Instagram's biggest national market. Recent data puts India's Instagram audience at around 551 million users as of July 2026.

That is not a niche youth platform anymore. It is a mass social network used by creators, celebrities, brands, parents, grandparents, politicians, businesses and, yes, the neighbour too.

India is now Instagram's biggest national market. Photo: Unsplash

Globally, Instagram has around 2 billion monthly active users, with the 25-34 age group making up the largest share of its audience and 18-24-year-olds another sizeable chunk.

The more people who joined, the more useful Instagram became. But the more useful it became, the less private and youth-specific it felt.

For Gen Z, this creates a slightly strange problem. They don't necessarily want to leave Instagram. There is too much happening there from their friends to memes to their favourite creator.

They just don't necessarily want everyone there.

And that is where multiple accounts come in.

One Person: Three Accounts Or Nine

For 19-year-old Nandika from Delhi NCR, her three accounts serve three different purposes.

"I have three accounts active on Instagram. One account is my main account, the second one is my private account, and the third one is my food page," she says.

Aadi, 19, from Delhi, also has three.

There is his content creator account, which is public, a private account reserved for close friends and another what he describes as his "stalking account".

Finsta isn't exactly a new phenomenon. Photo: Unsplash

Lavanya, 20, has an account for "family and friends, one for reels and her online presence, and another professional account for her hobbies."

And then there is Faizah Naqvi, 19.

"I use around nine accounts because the more the merrier, man," she says.

One is for everyone. One is for your friends. One is for work. One is for your niche interests. One is for posting things you don't want your mother to see. And one, apparently, is for stalking.

From Facebook To Instagram, And Now From Instagram To Finsta

Finsta isn't exactly a new phenomenon. Ayush Srivastava, Senior Technical Associate at Synechron Technologies, explains that Finstas first slipped into the digital vernacular around 2013, back when Instagram was still finding its groove and the idea of a perfectly polished "main grid" was taking over.

"Teenagers, caught between growing up online and being watched by everyone- family, teachers, future employers- started carving out a quieter corner: a secondary, private account meant only for close friends," he adds.

The idea of Finsta has become particularly interesting again because of how social media itself has evolved. Photo: Unsplash

"It wasn't a new app; it was a clever workaround inside the one everyone already used. By the mid-2010s, terms like "rinsta" and "finsta" had already entered the cultural conversation, describing two distinct identities: one for the audience, one for the inner circle," Ayush adds.

But the idea of Finsta has become particularly interesting again because of how social media itself has evolved.

Jitin Thapar, a social media expert and creator of EPICC Reinvention, 'Inside-Out' Philosophy and Global Strategic Advisor, says Finstas represent a change in the way Gen Z thinks about digital identity.

"Your primary Instagram account is your best representation of you. A Gen Z Finsta, on the other hand, caters to a much smaller and more private audience," he explains.

In other words, your main Instagram is your public-facing self. Your Finsta is who you are in front of people you really care about. There is no pressure to look like you have your life together.

The Pressure To Be 'On' All The Time

The main Instagram account can feel like a tiny personal PR agency. You choose the photograph. You edit it, you think about the caption, you wonder whether posting at 8 pm will get better engagement or who has liked it.

Finsta takes some of that pressure away.

Thapar describes it as Gen Z resisting the "perpetual need to perform" online. On a main account, users are often conscious of how they are perceived by acquaintances, employers and wider social circles. On a Finsta, the audience is deliberately smaller.

The main Instagram account can feel like a tiny personal PR agency. Photo: Unsplash

"The primary account manages reputation, but Finstas manage relations," he says.

That may explain why the seemingly 'fake' account can sometimes be more honest than the real one.

It's Not Really About 'Hating Boomers'

Experts say that the rise of finsta is not just to avoid 'boomers'. It is slightly more complicated than that.

Thapar calls it "context collapse", essentially the problem of different parts of your life existing in the same digital audience. "Gen Z has figured out 'context collapse' especially well," Thapar says.

That is why Finsta is less about creating a secret world that older generations cannot enter and more about deciding who gets access to which version of you.

Rutuja, a social media executive from Mumbai, describes Finstas as a safe space where Gen Z can be vulnerable with a trusted group.

"I think Gen Z are looking for a space where they can feel safe. A space where they can be vulnerable, and that's where Finstas come in," she says.

And Facebook? Still 'Not Cool'

Many Gen Z users once saw Instagram as the alternative to Facebook precisely because older generations had taken over Facebook.

"With increasing Millennials and Boomers on these apps, my odds of finding people of my age on these apps is reducing," Nandika says.

Aadi agrees and adds, "Facebook is basically Instagram for older people," arguing that every generation wants spaces where it can interact with people its own age.

But not everyone agrees that the arrival of older users automatically makes an app uncool.

Lavanya says she has stopped seeing Facebook as entirely uncool because much of the content found on Instagram is now available there too. She believes 'users ultimately choose platforms based more on preference than demographics'.

And Aadi isn't ready to leave Instagram either. "There is no app currently cool enough to take Instagram's place," he says. Which is perhaps why the Finsta makes so much sense.

Governments Are Trying To Keep Young People Off Social Media

This exponential rise of Finsta came at a time when a much bigger conversation is happening around Instagram.

As social media platforms have grown, governments have increasingly questioned how young people should be allowed to use them.

Australia became the first country to enforce a nationwide minimum age of 16 for major social media platforms, including Instagram, in December 2025. By mid-December, Australia's eSafety regulator said age-restricted platforms had removed access to 4.7 million under-16 accounts.

Indonesia followed in 2026, introducing restrictions on under-16s across platforms including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Threads and X. The policy affects an estimated 70 million children. Malaysia also began enforcing rules on June 1, 2026, preventing under-16s from registering for social media accounts. And the conversation is not slowing down.

Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an EU-wide ban on social media access for children under 15, arguing that Europe needed a common approach to protecting children online. Meta itself has also expanded to what they call 'teen content controls' across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, while testing ways to diversify the content shown to teenagers.

Australia has now gone a step further. In September 2026, its government proposed legislation that would allow users to opt out of algorithmically recommended feeds and instead see content only from people and creators they choose to follow.

So while Gen Z is trying to control who sees their content, governments are increasingly asking a different question: What should young people be allowed to see in the first place?