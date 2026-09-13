BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: BRICS leaders on Saturday called for protection of cultural heritage, including in regions affected by conflict, and laid emphasis on repatriation of antiquities and objects of spiritual, ancestral, historical and cultural value to their country of origin.
In the New Delhi Declaration adopted on day one of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India, the grouping also welcomed adoption of the Bhopal Declaration at the 11th BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting, reaffirming the important role of culture in fostering people-to-people cooperation and strengthening ties among member countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the declaration at the end of the opening day's deliberations in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other top leaders of the bloc.
In a major diplomatic victory for India, the BRICS grouping adopted the consensus joint declaration on Saturday after overcoming sharp differences between the United Arab Emirates and Tehran regarding the Middle East conflict, but skipped any direct mention of the US strikes on Iran or the Iranian military's attacks on several Gulf Arab nations.
Here Are The BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE Updates:
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Saudi Foreign Minister Arrives In Delhi For BRICS Summit
#WATCH | Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrives at the Delhi Airport to attend the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/ngk6OpwwvI— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: UN Hails India's BRICS Presidency For Joint Declaration
On India's BRICS presidency and New Delhi Declaration, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said, "I think the Secretary-General congratulated PM Modi when he met him yesterday for his presidency of the BRICS. I have read that there is a joint declaration, but we haven't seen it yet. But the fact that the group could come up with a joint declaration is something to the credit of India's presidency."
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Conveys Best Wishes For China's BRICS Presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, taking stock of ties and exchanging perspectives.
Following the meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi took to the social media platform X to state, "Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit. We reviewed the full range of India-China relations. Also conveyed best wishes for China's BRICS Presidency that commences next year."
Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Delhi BRICS Summit.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026
We reviewed the full range of India-China relations.
Also conveyed best wishes for China’s BRICS Presidency that commences next year.
在德里金砖峰会期间，会见了习近平主席。
双方全面回顾了印中关系。… pic.twitter.com/tzqTIMNHGG
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: S Jaishankar Holds Discussions With Counterparts From Nigeria, Cuba
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held discussions with Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Sharing insights from the Saturday engagement on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Nice to meet FM Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu of Nigeria at BRICS India 2026. Our conversation focused on economic cooperation and people-to-people ties."
In another post regarding his interaction with the Cuban delegation, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla of Cuba on the sidelines of BRICS India 2026. Had a useful exchange on our South-South cooperation."
(ANI)
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: 'Innovation From India Solutions For World': PM Modi Visits Bharat Innovates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's growing deep-tech and innovation ecosystem after visiting the Bharat Innovates Exposition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi along with fellow BRICS leaders.
Sharing pictures from the visit on X, PM Modi said, "Innovation from India. Solutions for the world! Visited Bharat Innovates with fellow BRICS leaders. Proud of the energy and dedication of our youth."
Innovation from India. Solutions for the world!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026
Visited Bharat Innovates with fellow BRICS leaders. Proud of the energy and dedication of our youth.@BharatInnovMoE pic.twitter.com/XSmyOVmgWI