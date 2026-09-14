"She Didn't Stop, He Hit Her Bike": Rider Posts New Gurugram Hit-And-Run Clip

A new video has emerged in the Gurugram hit-and-run case showing a different angle of the moment a car struck a woman's motorcycle on Golf Course Road. The footage was shared on Instagram by an acquaintance of the woman, who was riding behind her when the incident happened.

The woman was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers when a white sedan began following her, according to her family and her own account shared on social media. The man identified as the alleged driver has been named as Kalyan Bainsla.

Unlike the camera mounted on the victim's Aprilia RS 457 sports bike, which captured the collision from her motorcycle, the new recording gives a rider's-eye view from behind.

The video shows the car moving towards the woman before hitting her motorcycle. The impact throws her off the bike and she can be seen falling and skidding along the road.

The acquaintance, who posts on Instagram as youknowabhishek_, alleges that the car driver deliberately hit the woman.

"I don't think Gurgaon (Gurugram) is safe for girls anymore, The guy hit her Intentionally as you guys can see in this clip, He asked her to Stop but she didn't For her safety, So he hit and run her so badly," his caption read.

In a conversation with NDTV, youknowabhishek_ described how he came to be behind the woman who uses the username rebelwheels_sia_ to post content on motorcycles on Instagram.

"I was on the road at that time, and Sia had just crossed me, and I saw that a car was chasing her on the road. And I felt... I mean, a bit strange and odd that a car is chasing her like that, following her. He was tailgating the bike very closely," he told NDTV.

Initially, he said, he wondered whether the driver might simply have been a follower or someone trying to speak to the woman. He then decided to move between the car and Sia's motorcycle.

According to him, the driver then lowered his window and gestured towards the woman. She responded with a hand gesture which, according to him, indicated that the driver should stay away. When he moved closer to the car, the driver lowered the window on his side as well and made a gesture which appeared to mean that Sia should stop.

"When he rolled down his window, there were... there were three guys in the car. Three people were inside the car, and they were drunk. And the car windows were jet black at that time," he claimed.

The group subsequently reached the area near Central Plaza, where the road changed and the vehicles approached an intersection.

youknowabhishek_ alleged that the car accelerated after the turn. He said a vehicle came in front of his motorcycle, forcing him to slow down. At that point, he said, Sia was moving towards the side of the road to allow the car to pass. According to his account, the car then struck her motorcycle.

"He, from the right to the left, where Sia was. Sia was moving to the side so that the car could pass ahead of her -- he hit her, and started to flee," he said. "I saw the situation and panicked, like 'what should I do, what should I not do?' But I knew my camera was on, so I started chasing the car driver, because people had already gathered near Sia."

He said he pursued the car because he wanted to capture the driver's face. youknowabhishek_ eventually reached a red light where other riders were present.

"I knew that he would stop at the red light, there would be someone at the red light, something would happen that he would have to stop. I tried to scream and tell othr riders, 'Stop him!' But the situation was so random, no one understood what was happening quickly," he said. "I went near the car, fortunately, he rolled down his window and his photo got captured in my camera."

That photograph, he said, is the same image that subsequently became viral on social media.

He told NDTV that he had continued recording because he wanted to document the driver's identity after the collision.