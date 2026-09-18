Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Kalyan Bainsla, one of the two accused arrested in connection with the Gurugram hit-and-run case involving biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, was on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The court has fixed October 1 as the next date of hearing.

Bainsla and co-accused Lavneesh were produced before the court of Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal after their two-day police custody ended on Friday. The two had earlier been remanded to police custody after being produced before a Gurugram court.

Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavneesh, 34, who was allegedly in the car with him at the time of the incident, were arrested on Tuesday by Gurugram Police from Rajgarh in Rajasthan following a two-day search operation.

Meanwhile, Sia has said Bainsla's arrest alone was not sufficient and called for action against others who were allegedly present in the car. She alleged that an attempt had been made on her life.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night after recording her statement in the district court, Chauhan also responded to comments made by Bainsla's cousin Kamal, who had alleged that she was playing the victim card.

The 27-year-old said that if Bainsla were to secure bail within a few days, it could not be viewed as strict action in the case.

"There were two other people in the car. They should be arrested as well. They must be punished. If they aren't, such incidents will continue to happen," she said.

Earlier, Kamal told PTI Videos that his cousin Bainsla was innocent.

"The girl is playing the victim card. Kalyan is innocent. They are influencing people to ride bikes at high speed," he said.

Responding to Kamal's remarks, Chauhan had said, "His followers are saying that I am playing the victim card and doing all this for the sake of followers. I contested the municipal election from Kalkaji, Delhi, in 2022. I was the youngest candidate. Everyone in Delhi knows me. After the incident, I didn't want to reveal my identity, but now it has been revealed. I will stand firm for myself. I don't care what their followers are saying. Their mentality is simply flawed."