Congress' Nandigram Pick Arrested After Mamata Banerjee Announces Support

Congress candidate Milan Pradhan has been arrested in West Bengal in connection with an old alleged murder case, hours after former chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support his candidature in the October 6 Nandigram Assembly bypoll.

The arrest came after Mamata Banerjee announced at a press conference at her Kalighat residence on Friday that her faction would support the Congress candidate in Nandigram. Her announcement followed the withdrawal of Sanchita Pradhan Dey, who had been fielded by her faction, after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The former Bengal chief minister described the Congress as a "sister party" and said the decision was intended to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

"My faction had earlier decided to support Congress in Nandigram, and it is the beginning of a future," she said. "Let the message (for strengthening INDIA bloc) begin from Bengal."

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Banerjee was free to make the announcement but stressed that the Congress had not requested her support.

"She is a political leader. She can say anything she wants. But the fact is she had fielded a candidate and now that her candidate has withdrawn, she is extending support to us. We have not asked for her support," Chowdhury said.

The latest political developments in Nandigram unfolded alongside a dispute over the identity of the Trinamool Congress. The Election Commission on Friday froze the use of the name 'All India Trinamool Congress' and the party's traditional 'flowers and grass' symbol for the October 6 bypolls.

The poll panel subsequently allotted the Mamata Banerjee faction the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the Football Player symbol. The rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and the Envelope symbol.