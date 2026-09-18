Shashi Tharoor Makes Grammar Mistake In Birthday Message To PM Modi, Jokes 'This Happens All The Time'

Even the best in the business can sometimes make mistakes. Known for his erudite, meticulous, and almost perfect command of the English language, Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor made a tiny grammatical error while extending birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. On Thursday (Sep 17), Tharoor wrote a warm message for the PM but managed to jumble up his prepositions.

Instead of writing "on his 76th birthday," Tharoor's typo included the use of "in his 76th birthday" -- an error that was quickly caught by social media users.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi in his 76th birthday," wrote Tharoor on his X (formerly Twitter) account, adding: "Wishing him a very happy day and a healthy and fulfilling year ahead. My best wishes to him on this occasion for continued public service to our beloved nation."

One of the users highlighted the mistake, stating that even Tharoor could make a mistake. "Shashi ji made a grammar mistake!!! Even if it is fat finger!!!" the user wrote.

Acknowledging the mistake, Tharoor replied: "Yea “on” his birthday became “in”. This happens all the time alas."

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'Glitch in Matrix'

Reacting to Tharoor being a good sport, social media users joked that the matrix must have glitched if even the Congress leader was making grammatical mistakes.

"Has to be a glitch in the matrix. Now I'm certain we're living in a simulation," said one user while another added: "Frame it in the Louvre or Bharat Mandapam."

A third commented: "See how keenly your words are studied, watched, absorbed, understood, misunderstood, lapped up, admired, discussed, debated and pointed out. Lol."

A fourth said: "It is kinda encouraging that it is okay to make mistakes. Even Dr Shashi Tharoor made mistakes."