Marathi Thriller <i>Gondhal</i> Is India's Official Entry To Oscars 2027

Gondhal, a Marathi thriller, is India's official entry to Oscars 2027, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Friday.

The movie, directed by Santosh Davakhar, will represent the country in the Best International Feature category at the 99th Academy Awards ceremony. The filmmaker won Silver Peacock Award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.

The jury panel consisted of P Sheshadri, Vijay Patkar, Hutu Kanodia, Shanti Kumar, Sandeep Parashar, Sanjay Patil, Sabu Joseph, Anil Thomas, Vivek Vaswani, Bijon Dasgupta, Haasan, Vasan, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Thirty-three films were submitted, out of which 14 were in Hindi, four each in Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati, three in Tamil and one in Malayalam and Nagamese. One was also a silent film.

Last year, COVID-set drama Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. Fronted by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, the film couldn't make it to the Oscars long list.

The 99th edition of the Academy Awards is scheduled to be held on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.