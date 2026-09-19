DUSU Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026 will be announced today. The counting of votes will begin at 8am. The voter turnout in Friday's polling was 40.46 per cent. The DUSU election is considered one of the biggest student elections in the country.

The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of president and Ishu Maurya for the post of vice-president. The NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president and Veer Chatrath for vice-president.

The Delhi High Court has barred any victory procession after the DUSU election results are declared.

Delhi University has two campuses - North Campus and South Campus - located about 15 km apart, and 91 colleges. However, only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the DUSU elections. Some prominent colleges, including St Stephen's College, Lady Shri Ram College and Jesus and Mary College, are not part of the DUSU electoral process.

Arun Jaitley among prominent leaders who have been DUSU presidents

Arun Jaitley: He served as DUSU president in 1974 and later became the Union Finance Minister and Defence Minister. He was a BJP leader.

Vijay Goel: He served as DUSU president in 1977 and later became a Union Minister of State. He is a BJP leader.

Ajay Maken: He served as DUSU president in 1985 and later served as the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation. He is a Congress leader.

Alka Lamba: She served as DUSU president in 1995 and later became a Delhi Assembly MLA and the national president of the Mahila Congress. She is a Congress leader.