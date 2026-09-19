DUSU Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The results of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2026 will be announced today. The counting of votes will begin at 8am. The voter turnout in Friday's polling was 40.46 per cent. The DUSU election is considered one of the biggest student elections in the country.
The ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of president and Ishu Maurya for the post of vice-president. The NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president and Veer Chatrath for vice-president.
The Delhi High Court has barred any victory procession after the DUSU election results are declared.
Delhi University has two campuses - North Campus and South Campus - located about 15 km apart, and 91 colleges. However, only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the DUSU elections. Some prominent colleges, including St Stephen's College, Lady Shri Ram College and Jesus and Mary College, are not part of the DUSU electoral process.
Arun Jaitley among prominent leaders who have been DUSU presidents
Arun Jaitley: He served as DUSU president in 1974 and later became the Union Finance Minister and Defence Minister. He was a BJP leader.
Vijay Goel: He served as DUSU president in 1977 and later became a Union Minister of State. He is a BJP leader.
Ajay Maken: He served as DUSU president in 1985 and later served as the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation. He is a Congress leader.
Alka Lamba: She served as DUSU president in 1995 and later became a Delhi Assembly MLA and the national president of the Mahila Congress. She is a Congress leader.
DUSU Election Results 2026 Live: SFI Secures Posts At Two Colleges
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has also secured posts in the college-level elections. SFI won the Joint Secretary post at Zakir Husain College and the President post at Bhaskaracharya College.
These college-specific results should not be confused with the DUSU results, which will cover the university-level posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Counting for DUSU is scheduled for September 19.
DUSU Election Results 2026 Live: ABVP Wins Key Posts At Several Colleges In College-Level Student Union Election
The results of student union elections at several Delhi University colleges have started emerging, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) securing multiple posts across campuses. These results are specific to individual colleges and are not the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results.
ABVP has won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College. At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates won the posts of president, secretary, central councillor and Internal Complaints Committee representative.
DUSU Election 2026 Results Live: DUSU Presidents Who Went On To Become Union Ministers, MLAs
Several former DUSU presidents later entered mainstream politics. Arun Jaitley served as DUSU president in 1974, Vijay Goel in 1977, Ajay Maken in 1985, and Alka Lamba in 1995 before holding prominent political positions.
DUSU Election 2026 Results Live: 52 Colleges, Faculties Participate In Polls
Delhi University has 91 colleges across its North and South campuses, but only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the DUSU elections. St Stephen's College, Lady Shri Ram College, and Jesus and Mary College are among those excluded from the electoral process.
DUSU Election Results 2026 Live: Delhi HC Bans Victory Processions
The Delhi High Court has barred victory processions after the DUSU election results are declared. Delhi University prepares to announce the results of one of the country's biggest student elections.
DUSU Election 2026 Results LIVE: Who Are The Key Candidates?
The DUSU Election 2026 results will be announced today after voting recorded a 40.46 per cent turnout. ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president and Ishu Maurya for vice-president, while NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two posts. Follow live updates here.
DUSU Election 2026 Results LIVE: When Will Vote Counting Begin Today?
Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Election 2026 results will be announced today, with vote counting scheduled to begin at 8 am. The polling held on Friday recorded a voter turnout of 40.46 per cent. Follow live updates on the counting process, results, and key developments.