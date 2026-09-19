Delhi University Election Results 2026: Meet The Women Candidates Making Their Mark

DUSU Election Results 2026: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election counting is underway, with candidates from ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance contesting the four central posts. Among the candidates in the fray, several women have emerged as prominent contenders for key positions. Riya Chhawdi of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is contesting for Secretary and was leading the race during the ongoing counting. NSUI has fielded Namrata Chaudhary for the same post, while the AISA-SFI alliance has nominated Ananya Raturi for President and Stanzin Deskyong for Secretary.

Riya Chhawdi, Namrata Chaudhary In Secretary Race

ABVP's Riya Chhawdi is contesting the Secretary post against NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary and AISA-SFI candidate Stanzin Deskyong. During the ongoing counting, Chhawdi maintained a lead over her rivals.

According to the latest available round-wise figures, she had secured 9,953 votes after Round 10, while Namrata Chaudhary had received 7,712 votes. The figures are part of the ongoing counting and should not be treated as final results. Chhawdi is a fourth-year BA Programme student at Sri Aurobindo College and has also represented her college in inter-college basketball.

Ananya Raturi Among Presidential Candidates

The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for the DUSU President post. She is contesting against candidates including ABVP's Yash Dabas and NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena. Raturi has been active on campus on women-related issues. The alliance has also nominated Stanzin Deskyong for Secretary. The DUSU election featured candidates from major student organisations, with counting taking place on September 19.