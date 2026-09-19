"I Am A Jack Of All Trades": Rashmika Mandanna On Being Trolled Over Accent And Language

Rashmika Mandanna has addressed the criticism she often faces over her accent and language skills while working across different film industries. The actor acknowledged that she may not be “necessarily good” at any one language but said her journey has involved constantly adapting to different languages and roles.

"I am a Kodava and speak Kodava Takk, we dont have an industry for my mother tongue. So language has never been a barrier in my career. I treat all languages as my own. My fans who I call my family first suggested, why dont you do a Telugu film, it was the same with Hindi, and that's how my trajectory grew," Rashmika said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

When asked about reactions to her accent, the actor said she has grown accustomed to hearing different opinions about how she speaks. “As long as I can respond to questions posed in a particular language, it's okay, that's how I respect my audiences from different parts of the world. I'm a Jack of all trades, master of none," she added.

Rashmika said she does not pay much attention to the unnecessary chatter surrounding her accent when it comes to films. Instead, she chooses to focus on portraying her role to the best of her ability.

"As an actor my job is to tell good stories on set and come back. With every film I believe the best of us are there to create something magical. I stick to my job and the end result is a compilation of all these energies coming together. I don't like stepping on someone's toes, I just focus on giving my best performance as an actor," she said.

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Ranabaali alongside her husband Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 16. The actor also has Mysaa and MS Subbulakshmi's biopic, MS - A Legacy On Screen, in the lineup.

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