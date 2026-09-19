On Zubeen Garg's First Death Anniversary, Wife Garima To NDTV, 'Want To Know What Really Happened To Him In Singapore'

Zubeen Garg's songs and melodies reverberated across Zubeen Kshetra on Friday as Assam observed the first death anniversary of its beloved musical icon.

On September 19, 2025, Garg died in Singapore. He was 52. His death triggered an outpouring of grief across Assam, and the circumstances surrounding his death have since been the subject of an ongoing legal case.

A year later, thousands of admirers are expected to gather at Zubeen Kshetra to remember the singer, composer, actor and filmmaker.

The three-day Zubeen Divas observance, which began on September 17, has turned the memorial into a space of music, prayers and cultural tributes.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on the first death anniversary of her husband, Garima Garg said she continues to see Zubeen everywhere, especially in the people who have gathered to remember him.

"I see him everywhere, and he is here because, see the way people have come out, they are not considering what background they are from, what their religion is, or whatever their belief is. They have come as human beings," she said.

She added, "Here only we can see people, and that is the philosophy, his ideology, and this is his dream for a beautiful Assam. So that is what we are getting here, in a very little form, but everyone has come here with love, with respect for him."

'Fans Kept Him In Their Hearts'

Garima added that people have kept Zubeen in their hearts and are carrying forward his ideology and philosophy.

She shared, "They have kept him in their heart and they are carrying him that way, with his ideology, his philosophy. So that is what we all want actually. This is everyone's dream."

She further said that people in Assam were not treating the occasion as a funeral, but as a celebration of Zubeen's life and creativity.

"So people of Assam are not celebrating Zubeen Garg's funeral. They are celebrating Zubeen Divas. Zubeen is for celebration only. Zubeen has always talked of creativity. He has talked of positivity," she said.

Reflecting on how Zubeen dealt with difficult phases in his life, Garima said he would transform his struggles into creativity.

"Whatever situation he has faced in his life, whenever he had distress or whatever, depression, whatever, with his inner strength he has turned it into creativity," she said.

"So he used to say that the strength, the energy, it never gets destroyed. It only changes its colour, its formation. So that is what we have Zubeen in vast form now. So he is in everyone."

She added, "So we have thousands and lakhs of Zubeenians with us."

Salim Merchant, Kunal Ganjawala Pay Tribute

The singer's legacy is also being carried forward through music, with several artistes paying tribute to him during the anniversary observances.

Garima said music composer and singer Salim Merchant had come to Assam to pay tribute to Zubeen. She also mentioned that Dhruv Gandhi was in Assam and would be visiting Zubeen Theatre.

"Epic music director Salim Merchant's tribute to Zubin da. Dhruv Gandhi is here in Assam today, so he will be coming to Zubeen Theatre also. Yesterday he went to Zubeen's studio. He spent time with Zubeen," she said.

She also spoke about singer Kunal Ganjawala dedicating a song to Zubeen.

"And out of love, Kunal Ganjawala has also dedicated a song for Zubinda now. So everyone is there. They are so fond of Zubinda, and they are carrying him out through their creativity, through their creations," Garima added.

She further said that the time and effort artistes are dedicating to Zubeen reflects the affection and respect they continue to hold for him.

"And when a person or a group of people or a creative group, they dedicate their time, their efforts, everything for a person, then that says how much love and how much respect they have been carrying inside them. So this is what is happening now."

Garima Garg On Justice For Zubeen

Zubeen Garg's death case also remains a major point of discussion a year after his death. Assam authorities had constituted an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, while the criminal case has proceeded through the courts.

The Assam government has described the inquiry as being into the facts and circumstances leading to Garg's death in Singapore.

Asked about the continuing demand for justice, Garima said the family and people of Assam were still waiting for answers about what happened on September 19, 2025.

"We have to get justice. The process is on. This process is happening in court," she said.

"So we all want justice for Zubeen Garg. We want to know what really happened on 19th of September in 2025 in Singapore. We are still waiting for that answer, and we have to get that justice."

She added, "And if justice is not for Zubeen, then for who? So does that have any meaning? At least in Assam we have to get justice for Zubeen Garg."

'We All Miss Him': Director Rajesh Bhuyan Remembers Zubeen

Assamese filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan, who directed Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale and was also a close friend of the artiste, spoke to NDTV about the anniversary observances.

"We all miss him. He is here with us. A three-day event has been organised as a tribute to him. The event is from 17-19. The people who love him will stay here for all three days," Bhuyan said.

Background

The second day of the three-day Zubeen Divas observance was dedicated to music. Titled 'Geete-Mate Zubeen Bandana', the day's programme featured artistes and cultural groups performing some of Garg's popular songs, drawing admirers to the memorial at Kamarkuchi.

The memorial was decorated with flowers and gamosas, while arrangements were made to accommodate visitors attending the three-day observance.

The musical tribute came a day after Zubeen Divas began at Zubeen Kshetra on Thursday with an interfaith prayer and Naam-Prasanga. Garg's wife also visited the memorial on the opening day and paid tribute to the singer.

The three-day programme, organised by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Kalaguru Artists Foundation, will conclude on Saturday.

The final day will shift the focus to spiritual and traditional cultural observances, with Bhagawat Naam scheduled during the day, followed by a Bhaona in the evening.

(With inputs from Jyotishman Sharma)