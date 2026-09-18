'Zubeen Is Still Here With Us': Salim Merchant Pays Tribute At Zubeen Garg Memorial

Bollywood composer and producer Salim Merchant visited Zubeen Khetra on Thursday during Zubeen Divash and paid tribute to Assamese singer-composer Zubeen Garg, whom he described as a close friend.

Speaking to reporters at the memorial, Merchant said Zubeen's presence could still be felt through his music and the people who continue to remember him.

"Looking at his face, you can see Zubeen in his personality. There is so much of Zubeen in him. Zubeen spread so much love and gave such a strong message of humanity that he will always remain immortal," Merchant said.

He said people visiting the memorial were carrying forward the values Zubeen stood for.

"The people who have come here today to his memorial, and those who will continue to come here, will take back only one message - love, humanity and music. These are the three things Zubeen lived for, and he will always live on through them," he added.

Merchant also spoke about 'Dhumuhar Gaan', a recent tribute to Zubeen Garg created by Rahul Gautam Sharma and composer Anurag Saikia.

The song begins with an alaap by Zubeen. Merchant said he was particularly struck by Rahul Gautam Sharma's voice when he first heard the track.

"This is not my song. I have just been very fortunate that Rahul Gautam Sharma and Anurag Saikia have made this song. This song was made for Zubeen. It starts with Zubeen's alaap," Merchant said.

"When I heard the song for the first time, I felt like it was Zubeen who was singing it. I asked Rahul, 'How are you sounding so much like Zubeen?' He said, 'I've stayed so many years with Zubeen.' So obviously, he sounds like him," he said.

For Merchant, the song brought back memories of his friend and collaborator.

"It's divine. I think he's still here with us. Zubeen is still here with us. His love, his humanity and his music are always going to be with us," Merchant said.

Salim visit came as Zubeen Divash was observed across Assam, with fans and admirers gathering to remember the singer and his contribution to Assamese music.