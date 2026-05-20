Assam Chief Minister Keeps Poll Promise, Visits Zubeen Garg Memorial Site

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the memorial site of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, popularly known as "Zubeen Khetra", months after the issue became a major political talking point during the Assembly election campaign.

The visit comes after repeated criticism from Opposition leaders, who had accused the BJP-led government of neglecting the development of the memorial site and alleged that the Chief Minister had avoided visiting the place during the election period. Opposition parties had frequently visited the site during campaigning and questioned the government's commitment toward preserving the legacy of the iconic singer.

Addressing the media at the memorial site, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government has already initiated plans for the construction and protection of the memorial.

"Our PWD department has started the preliminary initiative for the development of the memorial site. A boundary wall worth nearly Rs 3 crore will be constructed, and we are also taking measures to ensure that landslides do not affect this hill area," Sarma said.

He further stated that he visited the site along with MLAs and officials from the Public Works Department and instructed them to take necessary steps for the project.

"After the boundary wall work is completed, the memorial site will be developed properly. We are planning to build a beautiful memorial in memory of Zubeen Garg. I once again pay my heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer. The Assam government's commitment to developing this memorial will continue," he added.

During the interaction, journalists questioned the Chief Minister regarding his earlier statement that he would visit the site only after the elections and avoid politicising the singer's legacy.

Responding to the query, Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had visited the location multiple times before the final rites and selection of the memorial site.

"Before the memorial was selected and during his last rites, I visited this place more than 15 times. I felt deeply saddened to return here during the election period because the Opposition had turned this place into a political platform instead of a place to remember Zubeen Garg," he said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that Opposition parties tried to politicise the singer's death for electoral gain.

"After Zubeen Garg's death, the Opposition kept doing politics in his name, while during his lifetime they often dragged him into controversies. Zubeen Garg was always in our hearts and will continue to remain in the hearts of the people of Assam," Sarma stated.

He further claimed that the BJP intentionally refrained from using the singer's death for political purposes during campaigning.

"During the election campaign, Opposition parties used Zubeen Garg's photographs in party offices and polling booths. People do not want such political showmanship. They want artists to remain above politics. Assam BJP decided not to politicise his death, and time has proved that decision was correct," the Chief Minister said.