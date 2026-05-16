Nandil Sarma, Son Of Assam Chief Minister, Completes Ironman Vietnam In A Remarkable 16-Hour Effort

Nandil Sarma, the son of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has completed one of the most demanding endurance events in the world, finishing the Ironman Vietnam triathlon on May 10 in approximately 16 hours.

The 21-year-old, who is currently in his fifth and final year at the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, took on the full Ironman course comprising a 3.8 km open-water swim, a 180 km cycling leg, and a full 42.2 km marathon, all completed consecutively in a single day.

This achievement is particularly notable given that Nandil had previously completed the shorter Ironman 70.3 race in Bahrain, and had expressed his ambition to complete a full Ironman before graduating from university. He has now fulfilled that goal with time to spare, having prepared for the full Ironman challenge in just seven to eight months.

Chief Minister Sarma took to social media platform X to share his pride, writing a heartfelt tribute to his son's accomplishment. "As a father, it fills me with immense pride to see his discipline, determination and perseverance," he wrote. "I wish him the very best for the journey ahead and for many more milestones in life."

What is Ironman Vietnam?

Held in the coastal city of Da Nang, Ironman Vietnam is one of the region's premier long-distance endurance races and a major qualifying event for the prestigious Ironman World Championship. Widely regarded as one of the toughest single-day sporting challenges, the event pushes athletes through a relentless 3.8 km ocean swim, a 180 km cycling course and a gruelling 42.2 km marathon, completed consecutively without pause.

Beyond extraordinary physical fitness, the Ironman triathlon demands exceptional mental resilience, with competitors forced to battle exhaustion across all three disciplines, particularly during the marathon after an entire day of swimming and cycling.

Nandil's achievement drew congratulations from across Assam and beyond, with many noting that balancing the demands of a rigorous legal education with months of intense athletic training speaks volumes about his character and commitment.

The young athlete is expected to complete his law degree next year.