Meet Himanta Biswa Sarma, The "Chanakya" Of Assam

Last Updated On May 12, 2026 12:10 pm IST

Published On May 12, 2026 11:53 am IST

Having known Himanta Biswa Sarma for more than a decade, I've witnessed not just the politician but the man - ambitious, sharp-witted, deeply rooted in Assamese ethos, yet pragmatic in navigating India's complex political landscape.

Our paths crossed during his ministerial years in Congress government in 2011 and evolved through his transformative journey.

To me, he remains "Dada", but for Assam, he is "Mama".

He is a strategist whose intellect often leaves observers in awe.

This profile weaves his life story with that personal lens, from humble beginnings to steering Assam as its next Chief Minister.

Early Life and College Days: The Making of a Leader

Born on February 1, 1969, in Jorhat, Assam, to poet and novelist Kailash Nath Sarma and literary activist Mrinalini Devi, Himanta grew up in a culturally rich environment that instilled a love for language, identity, and public discourse. He completed his schooling from Kamrup Academy Higher Secondary School in Guwahati in 1985 before joining the prestigious Cotton College (now Cotton University) for his undergraduate studies in Political Science.

His college days at Cotton College in the late 1980s and early 1990s were formative. Elected General Secretary of the Cotton College Students' Union three times (1988-89, 1989-90, and 1991-92), Himanta was already a magnetic orator and organiser.

I've heard him reminisce about those hostel debates and campus elections with a sparkle in his eyes - the same fire that defined his later career.

Read | Trusted Congress Face To Key BJP Strategist: Himanta Sarma's Political Journey

He completed his BA in 1990 and MA in 1992 from Gauhati University, later earning an LLB from Government Law College, Guwahati (around 1995), and a PhD in Political Science from Gauhati University in 2006.

During this period, he was active with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), riding the wave of the Assam Movement's legacy. His student leadership showcased organisational skills and youth mobilisation that would become his hallmark.

As someone who has discussed these years with him, I can attest how deeply the jatiotabad (Assamese sub-nationalism) ethos shaped him -protecting indigenous identity, language, and culture against perceived demographic threats.

He practiced law at the Gauhati High Court from 1996 to 2001, honing his argumentative prowess before entering electoral politics.

A charming footnote from his youth

As a child artiste around age 10-14, he appeared in the 1983 Assamese film Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati (Grandfather, Grandson, and the Elephant), directed by Nip Barua. He featured in memorable scenes, including riding an elephant - a moment he nostalgically recreated decades later as Chief Minister by mounting an elephant at Kapili bridge. His wife's media house later produced a sequel, merging the personal and professional.

The Love Story and Wedding: A Personal Anchor

Himanta's personal life adds a romantic, almost cinematic layer. He met Riniki Bhuyan (a state and national-level tennis player) during his Cotton College days. Their bond blossomed amid his student activism days. On June 7, 2001 - just after his first electoral victory - they married.

The parents of Riniki had reservations about the marriage.

It was then that Himanta said,"You may tell your mother that I will be Chief Minister of Assam some day."

He had reportedly told the young Riniki years earlier (when he was 22 and she 17) that he would one day become the Chief Minister of Assam.

She relayed the bold claim to her mother; nearly three decades later, it came true.

The couple has two children: son Nandil Biswa Sarma (educated at The Doon School) and daughter Sukanya Sarma (Mayo College Girls School). Riniki has built a successful entrepreneurial career, including Pride East Entertainments, a prominent media house.

In my interactions, Himanta often credits his family's stability for allowing his intense political focus. Their partnership reflects mutual respect - Riniki managing her ventures while supporting his public life.

Interestingly, it is Riniki who handles his entire constituency Jalukbari ensuring that his victory margin increases in every election.

Journey in Congress: Rise of a Prodigy (1991-2015)

Himanta formally joined the Congress around 1991.

His big break came in 2001, when he won the Jalukbari Assembly seat on a Congress ticket - the first of six consecutive victories from the constituency (2001, 2006, 2011 as Congress; 2016, 2021, and 2026 as BJP).

Under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and earlier Hiteswar Saikia's mentorship, he rose rapidly. He served as Minister of State for Agriculture and Planning (from 2002), later holding heavyweight portfolios like Finance, Health, Education, and Guwahati Development.

As a key strategist, he was instrumental in Congress victories in 2006 and 2011. Insiders often called him "Chanakya" for his ability to forge alliances, manage campaigns, and deliver results.

From my vantage, witnessing strategy sessions, his command over data, constituency-level insights, and media management stood out.

He transformed schemes into visible deliverables, especially in education and health. Yet, this era also saw criticisms of centralised "family-centric" politics under Gogoi, which eventually strained relations.

Much before the country chose the digital path, Himanta used online approvals in his department as health minister.

He took a few minutes in reading through on his iPad and approved. However, never before cross questioning the officials.

The Shift to BJP (2015 Onwards)

By 2014-15, disillusioned with Congress infighting and leadership style, Himanta resigned and joined the BJP on August 23, 2015, at Amit Shah's residence in Delhi.

This move was seismic in Northeast politics. BJP appointed him convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the Assam Election Management Committee. His groundwork was pivotal in the BJP-led NDA's 2016 Assam victory, ending Congress's long rule.

Sarbananda Sonowal became the Chief Minister, with Himanta as a powerful cabinet minister handling Finance, Education, Health, and more.

His NEDA role expanded BJP's footprint across the Northeast -Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya - through alliances and micro-management. I recall the energy in 2016-2021: Himanta's tireless tours, data-driven booth management, and cultural connect turned the tide.

In 2021, after internal dynamics and his popularity, he was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on May 10, 2021. He retained Jalukbari and led BJP to another decisive win in 2026.

A little celebration was inevitable 😁 pic.twitter.com/9GcTw0YRDF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 6, 2026

Strengths in Politics: Strategist, Orator, Administrator

Himanta's political strengths are formidable. He excels in electoral strategy, coalition-building, and governance innovation. His youth connect - addressed affectionately as "Mama" - stems from AASU roots and targeted schemes for young voters.

As Chief Minister, he has emphasised infrastructure, education reforms, anti-militancy measures, women's empowerment, and multiple recruitment (claiming over 1.65 lakh merit-based jobs). His blend of Assamese jatiotabad with broader Hindutva and development narratives resonates widely.

A gifted orator with legal acumen, he dominates debates and social media.

His administrative style is hands-on and decisive-pushing digital land pattas, tea worker welfare, and cultural preservation.

In over a decade of observation, his ability to adapt, learn from setbacks, and outmaneuver opponents defines him.

Youth Politics and Public Persona

Rooted in AASU and campus politics, Himanta understands youth aspirations. He transitioned student mobilisation into mainstream power, mentoring young leaders. His film cameo and public nostalgia (like the elephant ride) humanise him, making him relatable beyond politics.

Becoming Chief Minister and Vision for Assam

Sworn in on May 10, 2021, Himanta fulfilled his youthful prophecy.

His tenure focuses on "Act East" integration, cultural pride, economic growth, and social harmony with a firm stance on illegal immigration and security.

Re-elected strongly in 2026, he continues steering Assam toward modernity while safeguarding identity.

In knowing Himanta for more than ten years, I see a leader who embodies Assam's contradictions and aspirations-fiery yet calculated, rooted yet visionary.

From Cotton College firebrand to Northeast's political architect, his journey reflects resilience and reinvention.

At 57, with decades possibly ahead, his story is far from over.

Whether one agrees with his politics or not, his impact on Assam is undeniable.

He remains a force who turns ambition into governance, one strategic move at a time.

And turning the state of "Lahe Lahe" on a fast track progress mode.

(Manogya Loiwal is an anchor and Senior Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author

