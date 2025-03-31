Advertisement
In Nostalgia Trip, Himanta Biswa Sarma's Elephant Ride On Assam Bridge

Himanta Biswa Sarma recreated a scene from a 1984 film in which he has acted as a child artist.

Read Time: 1 min
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a trip down memory lane when he recreated a scene from the 1983 Assamese film 'Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati', in which he had acted as a child artist.

Mr Sarma, who was in Kampur, Nagaon for the inauguration of a new bridge, rode an elephant across the Kapili bridge, just as he had done decades ago for the film.

Taking to X, Mr Sarma expressed his deep emotional connection to the location, "Kampur Kapili Bridge brings a wave of nostalgia as it is in this very location, I rode an elephant years back for the film 'Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati'. Today, as I dedicated the new bridge here, a longstanding demand of the people, I couldn't help but recreate the cult scene."

Mr Sarma had a brief stint in the world of Assamese cinema. The 1984 film Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati (translated as Grandfather, Grandson, and Elephant), directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Pulak Gogoi, is regarded as a classic in Assamese cinema.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam, Nagaon
