Video: 2 Men Hang Off Earthmover To Stop Eviction Drive In Assam

In Assam's Hojai district, two men were seen clinging onto an earthmover in a desperate attempt to resist a large-scale eviction drive on government land. The video of the incident, widely circulated on social media, shows alleged illegal settlers trying to block the demolition of their homes as police and other officials pressed ahead with the operation.

The eviction drive, carried out on Wednesday, was aimed at removing eight families accused of being illegal infiltrators from the Adarsha Bazar area of Hojai. According to sources, the families had been residing on the government land for several years. When government officials arrived to clear the settlement, resistance broke out.

The video shows chaotic scenes, with residents -- particularly women -- seen running, shouting, and refusing to vacate. Some attempted to physically obstruct the earthmovers. At one point, a man on crutches was seen desperately trying to stop the earthmovers, gesturing and pointing at the officials.

To disperse the crowd, the police resorted to a lathi-charge.

The Assam government has been conducting a series of eviction drives across districts, citing the need to recover government and forest land from illegal occupation. The drives have often been controversial, with rights groups questioning the humanitarian impact on displaced families. Officials argue that the operations are necessary to preserve forest cover, prevent infiltration, and reclaim land for development.