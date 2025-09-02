"Who Is Madani?" Himanta Sarma vs Jamiat Chief Over Assam Eviction Drives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit out at All India Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Mahmood Madani after he visited the sites which witnessed eviction drives recently.

Addressing the media, Mr Sarma questioned Mr Madani's relevance and claimed he got prominence only during the Congress rule.

"Who is Madani? Is he a God? Madani's bravado is only during Congress, not with the BJP. If he crosses his limits, I will put him behind bars. I am the CM, not Madani. I am not scared of Madani," Mr Sarma said. He also warned him that the Islamic scholar would be arrested if he "crosses the limits".

Earlier today, taking on Mr Sarma over his remark that the Jamiat leader will be arrested and sent to Bangladesh, Mr Madani said, "I have been in his state since yesterday. He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) is saying every muslim should be sent to Bangladesh. So those who are spreading hate in this country should go to Pakistan."

"The 'nafrati chintus' (those with a hateful mindset) should go to Pakistan. Why should they live in this beautiful country with its harmony and ancient civilisation? We didn't become the oldest and greatest civilisation by using such words," he said without naming anyone.

Mr Madani visited the eviction sites in Goalpara district and addressed a press conference, demanding that the eviction drives being carried out by the Assam government should follow the rules laid down by the Supreme Court.

"We have allowed them to go to these sites to see for themselves what happens if someone encroaches land," the Chief Minister said, commenting on Mr Madani's visit.

The Chief Minister alleged that outsiders were misleading villagers on land issues and unfairly shifting blame onto the BJP. "They don't even inform the villagers before entering the land, and later they blame the BJP. But BJP doesn't fear anyone," he added.

Earlier this morning, Mr Madani said that while Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind doesn't oppose removing encroachments, it stands against injustice and the use of brute force.

"The situation in Goalpara, where the eviction had taken place, is very sad... Those who have been evicted should be rehabilitated... Those who are foreigners deport them, if they are Indian, rehabilitate them," he said.

"The Supreme Court has repeatedly said that whenever an eviction happens, a rehabilitation plan should also be there. We demand that the Assam government arrange for the rehabilitation of the affected people," he added.

Mr Madani maintained that the government may have to carry out evictions for various works, like widening of roads, but "it should be done within the system and with a humanitarian approach".