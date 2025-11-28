Assam Passes Landmark Bill Granting Land Rights To 3 Lakh Tea Garden Workers

The Assam Assembly this evening passed a landmark bill aimed at granting land rights to tea garden workers, despite opposition MLAs raising concerns over the details of the legislation.

The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holding (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been passed, paving the way for thousands of tea garden workers residing in the labour lines to receive land pattas (title deeds) and ownership rights.

The passage of the bill is highly significant given that the tea garden community decides the fate of approximately 35 out of the total 126 constituencies in poll-bound Assam, making its timing crucial ahead of next year's Assembly polls. Over 80 lakh people are associated with the state's 200-year-old tea industry.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the move as a major victory for the community, adding, "This is a historic moment in the Assam Legislative Assembly, where land pattas will be given to 3 lakh families of the tea tribe community. At such an important moment, everyone now recognises the intentions behind these disruptive actions."

"Land Sale Rules: Land cannot be sold for 20 years. After 20 years, it can be sold, but only to another worker. Today is a historic day. Not just land. If the BJP government returns to power again, we will provide support for building houses for three lakh families. Some will receive an allotment immediately. Construction of houses will begin early. A survey has already started. For many, homes will be sanctioned soon," he said.

BJP MLA Rupesh Gowala, who hails from a tea garden background, echoed the sentiment, terming the Bill historic and recalling that workers had lived in company quarters for decades without ownership rights.

While the opposition bench supported the bill, they demanded several amendments.

AIUDF MLA Dr Rafiqul Islam highlighted the continued exploitation of tea workers and raised practical concerns regarding the limited amount of land that may be available for distribution. He said around 3.5 lakh workers live in labour lines, while only 2 to 2.5 lakh bighas may be available.

"If distributed equally, each family won't even get one bigha. The government should consider giving 7 bighas to each family to make them self-reliant," he said, also urging the inclusion of the Muslim community residing in labour lines.

Tensions escalated during the debate as AIUDF MLAs also demanded land rights for residents of char (riverine) areas, which are largely inhabited by Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia acknowledged previous land distribution efforts by his party but criticised the ruling government for seeking political mileage from the move.

"The Congress government had also distributed land regularly. Due to historical displacement and deaths, there are many villages in Assam today where people continue to live in former tea garden areas. As a result, the overall rate of land and house ownership among women has declined over the past 10 years compared to the previous Congress administration. BJP government and especially the chief minister want to take the courtesy," he stated.