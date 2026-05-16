Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee Charged For Provocative Speeches During Poll Campaign

A case was filed against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday on charges of delivering provocative speeches during the poll campaign in West Bengal last month, which allegedly aimed at creating enmity and disrupting public order.

In the complaint filed by a social worker named Rajiv Sarkar against the Diamond Harbour MP, it was alleged that Banerjee had delivered provocative speeches at multiple locations during the election campaign and had issued threats against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Among the sections of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita under which the FIR against Banerjee were those pertaining to inciting riots, spreading hatred by disrupting harmony between different groups, instilling fear of death, underming harmony through threats and spreading false statements.