Ayushman Bharat To Be Implemented In West Bengal: Here's How Patients Will Benefit From The Healthcare Scheme

West Bengal is set to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, marking an addition to the state's healthcare system. The decision came after the new BJP-led government in the state approved the rollout of the Centre's flagship health insurance programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the move and said the scheme would help provide affordable and quality healthcare to people across Bengal. For years, Ayushman Bharat had remained a major political issue in the state, with the previous government choosing to continue its own healthcare programme instead of joining the Centre's scheme.

In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said, "The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I'm very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare. At the same time, the double-engine Government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes."

What Is Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Scheme?

Ayushman Bharat, officially known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), was launched in 2018 to reduce the financial burden of medical treatment on families. The scheme provides cashless health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation.

It is one of India's largest government-funded healthcare programmes. It has two key parts: Health and Wellness Centres for primary healthcare services and PM-JAY, which offers hospitalisation coverage to eligible families. Under the scheme, beneficiaries can get treatment without paying money at the hospital because the expenses are covered by the government.

The scheme mainly focuses on helping economically weaker families who often struggle with rising medical costs. Many treatments that are expensive in private hospitals, such as surgeries, cancer care, cardiac treatment, and advanced diagnostics, are covered under the programme.

West Bengal is now preparing to join the programme, and it is expected to benefit lakhs of families. The healthcare scheme is expected to provide access to treatment at empanelled government and private hospitals. The state government has already directed officials to complete the agreement process with the Union Health Ministry so that implementation can begin smoothly. Reports suggest the rollout may start from June 1.

How Will Patients In West Bengal Benefit From The Scheme?

The biggest benefit for patients will be financial protection. Medical emergencies often force families to spend their savings or take loans. With coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually per family, patients can receive treatment without worrying about huge hospital bills.

Patients will also get access to a wider network of hospitals. Both government and empanelled private hospitals can provide treatment under the scheme.

Another important benefit is cashless treatment. Beneficiaries only need their Ayushman card to receive services. This removes the need for upfront payments during emergencies, which can be difficult for lower-income families.

Senior citizens above the age of 70 are also expected to benefit significantly. According to recent reports, all citizens in this age group can receive coverage under the scheme regardless of their income status.

Cost And Coverage Details

Under PM-JAY, each eligible family gets health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh every year. The scheme covers hospitalisation expenses, medicines, diagnostics, surgery, ICU charges, and post-hospitalisation costs for many treatments.

The implementation cost is shared between the Centre and state governments. The Union government has also steadily increased funding for the programme over the years. In the Union Budget for FY27, the allocation for Ayushman Bharat was raised to Rs 9,500 crore.

At present, around 12 crore families across India are covered under the scheme. Several states have also expanded coverage further using their own resources.

What Next?

The West Bengal government is currently working on completing administrative formalities before the full rollout. Hospitals are beginning registration and documentation processes, while officials are expected to finalise agreements with the Union Health Ministry soon.

For patients, the implementation of the healthcare scheme could mean better access to affordable healthcare, especially for costly treatments. If implemented effectively, the scheme may significantly reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses and improve healthcare access across the state.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.