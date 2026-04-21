Rising Medical Costs? How Getting The Right Insurance Coverage Can Save Your Health And Your Bank Balance

Healthcare today is more advanced than ever, but it is also becoming increasingly expensive. From routine consultations to emergency hospitalisations, costs can add up quickly, often when you least expect it. In such a scenario, having the right health insurance is no longer optional, it is essential. If you have ever delayed treatment due to cost concerns or worried about how you would handle a medical emergency financially, you are not alone. The right coverage can protect not just your savings, but also your access to timely care. Several factors are driving the steady increase in healthcare expenses. "Medical inflation is enhancing the necessity of having some form of health care coverage against such inflationary growth in medical expenditures associated with health care costs. The specter of rising health care costs means that even one medical emergency could significantly impact a family's finances through use of financial resources or depletion of financial assets," says Arun Ramamurthy, Co-founder of Staywell.Health.

Why Medical Costs Are Rising

According to Ramamurthy, many individuals are still uninsured. They rely solely on employer-sponsored health care insurance or on a basic and limited level of health care or life insurance and do not evaluate the adequacy of their insurance against the current level of health economics. In evaluating how best to obtain health care insurance, it is incumbent upon the individual to assess their individual needs according to their age, lifestyle and where they reside (city), as well as considering the needs of their family members.

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A higher amount of insurance coupled with cashless hospitalisation or pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage or restoration of the amount of insurance or critical illness insurance provides stronger financial protection when it is required most. Advancements in medical technology, while life-saving, often come at a higher price. Treatments involving specialised procedures like angioplasty or long-term care for conditions such as cancer can significantly strain finances.

Additionally, hospital stays, diagnostic tests, medications, and post-treatment care all contribute to the overall cost burden. Even seemingly minor illnesses can lead to unexpected expenses if they require tests, follow-ups, or hospital admission.

How Health Insurance Makes A Difference

A comprehensive health insurance plan acts as a financial safety net. It ensures that you can access necessary treatment without worrying about immediate out-of-pocket expenses. Here is how it helps:

Covers hospitalisation costs, including room charges and procedures

Reduces the financial burden of surgeries and emergency care

Provides access to a network of hospitals for cashless treatment

Offers coverage for pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses

With the right policy, you are more likely to seek timely medical attention instead of delaying care due to cost concerns.

The Hidden Cost Of Being Uninsured

"Health care insurance should never be used only as a product for emergencies; it is an important long-term financial tool. Thus, purchasing all-encompassing health care insurance will assure that individuals will be able to receive quality health care services without concerns about depleting liquid assets or having to take a loan or otherwise utilise financial assets," Ramamurthy says. Without insurance, even a single medical event can disrupt your financial stability.

For instance, a sudden cardiac issue requiring angioplasty or an unexpected diagnosis of cancer can lead to bills running into lakhs. In such situations, people often dip into savings, take loans, or even compromise on treatment quality. This is where insurance becomes not just a financial tool, but a health safeguard.

What To Look For In A Good Policy

"One of the most common mistakes policyholders make, is while choosing a sum insured for their health insurance. Today conventional & advanced medical treatments, robotic surgeries, ICU stays, and rising drug costs have pushed hospitalisation bills well beyond what older policies were designed to cover. 'Coverage adequacy' not just coverage existence must be the first question every policyholder should ask during policy renewal," says Manish Dodeja, Chief Operating Officer, Care Health Insurance.

"A well-structured policy must work harder today. Features that matter include automatic recharge of sum insured upon exhaustion, cumulative bonus benefits that enhance coverage over time and the absence of sub-limits on room rent , ICU charges or modern treatments, which can reduce out of pocket expenses," he adds.

Also read: Is Your Health Insurance Going To Cover Everything You Need Or Do You Need A Medical Contingency Fund?

Don't Ignore Preventive Care

Many modern policies also cover preventive health check-ups. This encourages early detection of conditions like diabetes or hypertension, which can be managed more effectively when caught early. Preventive care not only improves health outcomes but also reduces long-term treatment costs.

When Should You Buy Health Insurance?

The simple answer is, as early as possible. Buying insurance at a younger age comes with several advantages:

Lower premiums

Fewer exclusions

Better coverage options

Waiting until health issues arise can limit your choices and increase costs significantly. According to Dodeja, right health insurance is not the cheapest plan available; it is the one where the coverage keeps pace with changes in healthcare systems. For individuals with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or cardiac ailments, opting for health covers with shorter waiting periods can make a meaningful difference when coverage becomes effective. Rising medical costs are a reality, but they do not have to derail your financial stability or compromise your health. The right health insurance plan ensures that you can focus on recovery rather than expenses. It provides peace of mind, financial protection, and most importantly, timely access to quality healthcare.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.