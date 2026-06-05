Sleep is one of the most important parts of a child's healthy growth and development. During the preschool years, children's brains are growing rapidly, learning new skills, and building the foundation for future learning. Due to this, good sleep plays a major role in helping young children develop memory, language, attention, and problem-solving abilities. Experts have long emphasised the importance of getting enough sleep, but new research suggests that regular sleep timing may be just as important as the total number of hours slept.

A recent study presented at the SLEEP 2026 annual meeting found that preschool children with irregular sleep schedules performed worse on certain cognitive tests. Researchers discovered that children who went to bed and woke up at inconsistent times showed lower scores in language-related and memory-related tasks. These effects were seen even after accounting for the total amount of sleep children received. The findings highlight the importance of maintaining a consistent sleep routine during early childhood.

Karolina Rusin, lead author, graduate student, University of Massachusetts Amherst, said, "Children with more irregular sleep patterns tended to perform worse on verbal and memory tasks, even after accounting for total sleep time. These findings reinforce growing evidence that sleep regularity, not just duration, plays an important role in healthy child development."

What Did The Study Examine?

The study focused on 379 preschool-aged children with an average age of 4.3 years. Researchers wanted to understand whether irregular sleep patterns affected cognitive performance in young children.

To measure sleep habits, the team used a method called actigraphy. Children wore devices that tracked their sleep and wake patterns over time. This allowed researchers to gather detailed information about sleep schedules, bedtime consistency, sleep duration, and differences between weekday and weekend sleep patterns.

The researchers then compared these sleep measures with tests that evaluated different areas of cognitive functioning, including vocabulary, memory, and attention.

Understanding Sleep Variability

Sleep variability refers to changes in sleep schedules from day to day. For example, a child who goes to bed at 8:00 PM one night and 10:00 PM the next has a more variable sleep schedule than a child who goes to bed at roughly the same time every evening.

The study looked at three important indicators:

Variability in sleep timing

Variability in sleep duration

Social jet lag, which occurs when sleep schedules differ significantly between weekdays and weekends

Researchers wanted to understand whether these factors affected how well children performed on cognitive tasks.

Key Findings Of The Research

The results showed a clear connection between irregular sleep schedules and lower cognitive performance.

Children who had greater variability in their sleep timing scored lower on tests of receptive vocabulary. Receptive vocabulary refers to the ability to understand words and language. This skill is essential for communication, learning, and future academic success.

The researchers also found that children with inconsistent sleep schedules performed worse on visuospatial memory tasks. Visuospatial memory helps people remember locations, shapes, and visual information. It plays an important role in activities such as reading, writing, drawing, and navigating the environment.

Another important finding was that social jet lag was linked to poorer vocabulary and memory performance. Children whose weekday and weekend sleep schedules differed greatly tended to perform less well on these cognitive measures.

What Was Not Affected?

Interestingly, not every area of cognition was influenced by sleep variability.

The researchers found no significant relationship between irregular sleep schedules and executive attention. Executive attention involves skills such as focusing, managing distractions, and controlling behavior.

While vocabulary and memory appeared sensitive to sleep irregularity, attention skills did not show the same pattern in this particular study. However, researchers note that more studies are needed to fully understand how different aspects of sleep influence various cognitive abilities.

Why Consistent Sleep Matters

Sleep is much more than just rest. During sleep, the brain processes information, strengthens memories, and supports learning. There has been repetitive evidence that shows healthy sleep is closely linked to cognitive development in children.

When sleep schedules change frequently, the body's internal clock can become disrupted. This may make it harder for the brain to carry out important processes that support learning and memory. Even if a child gets enough total sleep, inconsistent timing may reduce some of the benefits that sleep normally provides. The findings of this study suggests that parents should pay attention not only to how long their children sleep but also to whether sleep occurs at regular times each day.

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