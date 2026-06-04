Khus khus, also known as poppy seeds, is a natural remedy primarily used for its cooling properties. But most people are unaware that, along with cooling, it also has benefits for overnight sleep and daytime digestion. This is especially helpful for people during seasons such as an intense heatwave, as when poppy seeds are consumed in a desired quantity and in the form that is readily absorbed by the body, then health benefits can be immense. Research published in the Functional Foods and Disease journal details that poppy seeds are nutrient-dense, containing protein, dietary fibre, healthy fats, antioxidants, and micronutrients. While research published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine suggests that the extract of poppy seeds can be used to improve sleep quality.

What Is Khus Khus And How Does It Improve Sleep Quality?

Khus-khus is considered healthy as it contains a nutritional profile that has 21-23% protein, dietary fibre, healthy fats, antioxidants, and micronutrients. The oil extracted from it is also rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, especially linoleic acid (over 50%). Research published in the International Journal of Scientific Research in Science and Technology mentions that poppy seeds can improve energy levels as they are nutrient-dense. The compounds in it help make the sleep quality better. Mostly, poppy seeds are used, as they contain magnesium that supports the nervous system and reduces nighttime restlessness.

Poppy seeds also contain calcium and phosphorus, which makes them better for overall internal health. But the dose, quantity, and timing need to be taken into account to make sure you are able to metabolise it and avail yourself of the detailed health benefits.

Note: Do not consume poppy seeds without proper consultation from a nutritionist or dietician, as the temperature, your body's condition, and other factors can influence the effect it can have on your health.

Khus Khus Benefits For Digestion And Gut Health

Khus khus possesses a high amount of dietary fibre that supports digestion, thus making gut health better. This is beneficial during a heatwave, as the gut absorbs the heat and needs constant hydration and gut-friendly food sources to regulate its functioning.

The high fibre content also helps prevent constipation that can occur when the wrong food combinations or other factors affect gut motility.

A moderate dose of poppy seeds may aid in managing digestive issues, as they have a soothing effect on the digestive tract.

Also Read: Barley Water vs Sugarcane Juice: Which Is Better At Reducing Heat-Induced Toxins?

Nutritionist Explains Key Benefits Of Khus Khus

Palak Nagpal, Clinical Nutritionist and Weight Management Expert, explains, "Khus khus is rich in essential nutrients and bioactive compounds that support overall health when used in the diet."

Research and nutritional experts suggest that poppy seed consumption should be carefully curated according to the needs of the body. The daily lifestyle, ability to digest it, and many other such factors should be taken into consideration before making poppy seeds a diet staple.

But poppy seeds do have researched health benefits, such as:

Supports natural sleep cycles that can get disturbed due to external factors.

Reduces bloating and digestion issues, which are common during intense temperatures.

Nutrient-dense additions to meals are a cautious approach, but a nutritionist can advise on the exact dose.

Helps maintain energy levels that can dip during the day based on the body's condition.

Best Times And Ways To Consume Khus Khus

Khus Khus should be consumed in a manner that can be readily absorbed by your body; here are the possible ways to consume it:

Soaking khus khus at night is a possible way to consume it in a safe manner, but the quantity should be moderate.

Mixed in milk for sleep support, as compounds in both have a mild sedative effect.

Added to curries, ladoos, and desserts for easy consumption.

Powder form for easier digestion, as the body can directly absorb the nutrients.

Also Read: Oral Rehydration Solutions vs Sports Drinks: Which Is Better For Severe Heatwave Dehydration?

Who Should Be Careful While Consuming Khus Khus

Khus khus is a natural remedy that should be carefully consumed, as an excess of it can trigger the following side effects:

Excess intake considerations should be kept in mind, as too much poppy seed can alter the natural flow of bodily processes.

Allergies or sensitivities need to be considered, as an allergic reaction or an adverse reaction can result in serious side effects.

Research and nutritional experts have validated that poppy seeds aid in sleep and daytime digestion, but the exact quantity, timing of consumption, and consuming it as a part of the daily diet are essential.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.