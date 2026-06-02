The severe heatwave conditions in India have increased the risk of dehydration and heatstroke. If left untreated, both conditions can turn fatal, which makes it essential that you focus on consuming oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and sports drinks to maintain your energy levels. Both of these hydration sources have a varying effect on the human body as their compositions are different. ORS is a special formulation that provides the body with enough hydration by providing the electrolytes that have been lost during a heatwave. Sports drinks can also contain electrolytes, but they are pre-made into a liquid and do not need to be mixed with water. When it comes to experiencing dehydration, if you are confused between ORS or sports drinks that are readily available, you need to understand what your body needs to improve its salt and mineral levels in the body.

What Happens To Your Body During Heatwave Dehydration

During a heatwave, your body struggles to regulate its core temperature as the environmental heat takes a toll on it. The loss of water and electrolytes such as sodium and potassium can trigger symptoms of dehydration.

The symptoms can be:

Fatigue

Dizziness

Rapid heartbeat

A heatwave can cause temperatures to rise quickly. This increases water loss and requires rehydration solutions to replace what is lost.

What Is Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS)?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a formula with glucose and electrolytes for rapid rehydration in medical conditions. Dehydration can affect your body in stages, so quick treatment is essential to avoid serious health complications.

What Are Sports Drinks?

These drinks are marketed for athletes because their physical activity levels demand constant hydration. Most people ignore the quantity of sugar in them, alongside the flavoring and artificial additives that give the sports drinks a bright hue.

ORS vs Sports Drinks: Key Differences

The differences between ORS and sports drinks are the compositional differences. While one is formulated based on medical research and is precise in its effect. Sports drinks have variable sugar levels that fluctuate based on their taste profile.

When it comes to purpose, ORS is used to treat dehydration and offer respite from the discomfort that is felt during a dehydration episode. Sports drinks could also help with maintaining hydration levels, as there are liquids that can trigger sugar spikes after consumption.

During definite and severe dehydration, ORS works faster as it is medically formulated to provide what the body actually needs.

Also Read: Heatwave Alert Issued In Many Indian States: Doctor Explains Safety Tips, Do's And Don'ts

Which Is Better For Severe Heatwave Dehydration?

For severe dehydration, ORS is the better choice as it restores electrolyte balance quickly and is recommended by the WHO and medical experts. It is also suitable when you experience diarrhea, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke. As documented in the Nutrients journal, sports drinks fail where ORS succeeds, as they are solely designed to promote hydration before and after exercise. A heatwave-induced dehydration requires a medically formulated solution that can benefit the gut, as the body is already under distress.

When Can Sports Drinks Be Useful?

Sports drinks can only be useful under certain conditions, such as :

Mild dehydration, as the body is not yet in the most severe stage of dehydration.

During exercise, it can supply the body with sodium and potassium to a certain extent.

Not ideal for heatstroke or severe dehydration as the body needs active supplementation of electrolytes and minerals in the body.

Also Read: Is There A Wrong Way To Hydrate? Doctors Explain Hydration Mistakes You Are Making During A Heatwave

Risks Of Choosing The Wrong Drink

If you choose a sports drink over ORS during a heatwave-induced dehydration episode, then the high sugar content in it can worsen your dehydration status. Your body can have a delayed recovery response and suffer from a possible risk of serious health consequences.

Signs You Need ORS Immediately

Your body may need ORS immediately if it is suffering from :

Extreme thirst

Confusion

Low urine output

Weakness

Tips To Prevent Heatwave Dehydration

To keep your possibility of dehydration to a bare minimum, you need to follow these tips:

Drink water regularly

Use ORS when needed

Avoid excessive caffeine or sugar intake

Stay indoors during peak heat hours

ORS is best for severe dehydration, while sports drinks have a limited role to play when it comes to tackling heatwave-induced dehydration. You need to take early action during a heatwave to avoid dehydration and address it at the right time to stop it from turning into a medical emergency.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.