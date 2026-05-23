Heatwaves And Smog: How The Combination Triggers Asthma, COPD And Breathlessness

Extreme heat is no longer just a seasonal discomfort. Across many cities, rising temperatures are now worsening air pollution and smog, creating serious health risks, especially for people with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), allergies, and other respiratory illnesses. Doctors are increasingly warning that heatwaves and polluted air together can become a dangerous "double burden" for the lungs.

Research shows that high temperatures can worsen air pollution, increase ground-level ozone, trap harmful particles in the air, and trigger breathing emergencies. People with existing lung diseases are among the most vulnerable.

Why Heatwaves Make Air Pollution Worse

During heatwaves, the atmosphere often becomes stagnant. Hot air gets closer and closer to the ground, preventing pollutants from dispersing properly. As a result, harmful pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone begin to accumulate in the air.

High temperatures also accelerate chemical reactions between pollutants released from vehicle exhaust, industries, and smoke, increasing the formation of ground-level ozone - one of the major components of smog. This pollutant is highly irritating to the airways and lungs.

In many urban areas, concrete buildings, traffic congestion, lack of greenery, and the "urban heat island effect" further worsen the situation by trapping heat and pollutants for longer durations.

How Hot Polluted Air Affects The Lungs

Breathing already becomes harder during very hot weather because the body uses extra energy to cool itself. When polluted air is added to the mix, the respiratory system comes under even greater stress.

Hot and polluted air can:

Irritate the airways

Increase inflammation inside the lungs

Trigger tightening of airway muscles

Mucus becomes more viscous

Reduce oxygen exchange

Cause coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness

For people with asthma or COPD, these changes can quickly lead to flare-ups, breathing difficulty, or even hospitalisation. Studies have shown that hospital admissions and respiratory deaths increase during periods of high heat combined with poor air quality.

Why Asthma Patients Are More Vulnerable

People with asthma often experience worsening symptoms during heatwaves because heat and smog directly irritate sensitive airways.

Common triggers during extreme heat include:

Ground-level ozone

Dust particles

Smoke

High humidity

Pollen

Vehicle pollution

Many asthma patients notice increased:

Wheezing

Breathlessness

Chest tightness

Night-time coughing

Frequent inhaler use

Children are particularly vulnerable because their lungs are still developing and they breathe faster than adults, increasing exposure to pollutants.

COPD And Heatwaves: A Dangerous Combination

COPD patients are among the highest-risk groups during heatwaves. Their lungs are already damaged and less efficient at handling environmental stress.

When temperatures rise:

Breathing becomes more demanding

Oxygen levels may drop

Airways may constrict

Fatigue increases rapidly

Research suggests that COPD hospitalisation and mortality rates rise during prolonged heat exposure. Heatwaves can also worsen dehydration, which thickens mucus inside the lungs, making breathing even more difficult.

Smog Can Trigger Delayed Symptoms

One important concern is that the effects of heatwaves and smog are not always immediate. Respiratory symptoms may continue even several days after temperatures return to normal.

People may experience:

Persistent cough

Fatigue

Increased sputum production

Breathlessness

Reduced exercise tolerance

Disturbed sleep

This delayed impact often causes people to underestimate the health risks associated with heat exposure and poor air quality.

Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

Immediate medical attention may be needed if a person develops:

Severe shortness of breath

Bluish lips or fingertips

Chest pain

Confusion

Persistent wheezing

Difficulty speaking due to breathlessness

High fever with breathing difficulty

Sudden worsening of asthma or COPD symptoms

Who Is Most At Risk?

Certain groups are more vulnerable during heatwaves and smog episodes:

Elderly individuals

Children

Asthma patients

COPD patients

Smokers

People with heart disease

Outdoor workers

Individuals living in crowded urban areas

People who already have reduced lung function may struggle even with short exposure to extreme heat and polluted air.

How To Protect Your Lungs During Heatwaves

Simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of respiratory complications.

Stay Indoors During Peak Heat: Avoid going outdoors between 11 AM and 4 PM when temperatures and pollution levels are usually highest.

Avoid going outdoors between 11 AM and 4 PM when temperatures and pollution levels are usually highest. Monitor Air Quality: Check daily air quality index (AQI) updates and avoid outdoor activity during poor air quality days.

Check daily air quality index (AQI) updates and avoid outdoor activity during poor air quality days. Keep Indoor Air Clean: Keep windows closed during periods of high pollution. Use fans, air conditioning, or air purifiers if available.

Keep windows closed during periods of high pollution. Use fans, air conditioning, or air purifiers if available. Stay Hydrated: Drink adequate water and fluids to prevent dehydration and keep airways moist.

Drink adequate water and fluids to prevent dehydration and keep airways moist. Avoid Heavy Exercise Outdoors: Intense physical activity during hot weather increases breathing rate and pollutant exposure.

Intense physical activity during hot weather increases breathing rate and pollutant exposure. Continue Regular Medications: Asthma and COPD patients should continue inhalers and prescribed medications regularly. Rescue inhalers should always be kept nearby.

Asthma and COPD patients should continue inhalers and prescribed medications regularly. Rescue inhalers should always be kept nearby. Wear Loose, Light Clothing: This helps the body cool more effectively and reduces heat stress.

This helps the body cool more effectively and reduces heat stress. Seek Medical Advice Early: Do not ignore worsening cough, wheezing, or breathlessness.

Climate Change And Respiratory Health

Doctors and researchers believe that climate change will continue increasing the frequency of heatwaves, poor air quality episodes, and respiratory illnesses globally.

This is becoming a growing public health concern, especially in densely populated urban regions where pollution levels are already high.

Experts emphasise that protecting respiratory health now requires not only medical management but also environmental awareness, cleaner air policies, urban greenery, and public education.

Final Thoughts

Heatwaves and smog are no longer separate environmental problems. Together, they create a serious threat to lung health, particularly for people living with asthma, COPD, and other respiratory diseases.

The combination of extreme heat, stagnant air, and pollution can silently strain the lungs, worsen breathlessness, and increase emergency respiratory conditions. Recognising early symptoms, taking preventive steps, staying hydrated, and reducing exposure to polluted outdoor air can help protect vulnerable individuals during extreme weather conditions.

As heatwaves become more frequent, awareness and timely precautions may play a major role in preventing respiratory emergencies and protecting long-term lung health.

(By Dr. Pranay Sai Chandragiri, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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