Why Summer Heat Is Triggering More Fatigue And Burnout Cases? Doctor Answers

India is currently facing an intense summer, with several regions experiencing heatwave conditions and unusually high temperatures. States across North and Central India have reported rising daytime heat, which has increased the risk of heat-related illnesses. Along with physical problems, many people are also noticing a different kind of exhaustion. Even without doing heavy work, they feel tired for long hours, struggle to stay focused, and experience low energy throughout the day. Symptoms such as disturbed sleep, irritability, body weakness, poor concentration, and mental fatigue are becoming more common.

The heatwave is adding extra pressure on people who spend long hours travelling, working outdoors, sitting in traffic, or staying in crowded places with limited ventilation. Children, older adults, and people living with conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, or heart problems may feel the impact even more. Fatigue and burnout develop gradually, making them easy to ignore until it impacts daily routines, work performance, and emotional balance. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Parinita Kaur, Director & Unit Head, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, shares why summer heat is triggering more cases of fatigue and burnout.

Why Heat Causes More Fatigue

One of the main reasons people feel more exhausted during summer is that the body works continuously to maintain its temperature. When the weather is extremely hot, the body cools itself by sweating. This process helps regulate temperature but also causes constant fluid loss.

Over time, the body starts using more energy to stay cool. People who travel frequently, work outdoors, or remain exposed to hot environments for long hours may experience this more intensely. Even simple daily activities can begin to feel tiring because the body is already under stress.

Dehydration Plays a Major Role

Dehydration is among the biggest causes of summer fatigue. Sweating removes not only water but also important minerals that help maintain normal body function. Many people do not realise they are becoming dehydrated because symptoms often appear slowly. Headaches, dizziness, low concentration, muscle weakness, dry mouth, and unusual tiredness may build up gradually during the day. If fluid intake remains low, energy levels continue to drop and physical performance may suffer.

Drinking water only when feeling thirsty may not always be enough during extreme heat conditions. Regular hydration throughout the day becomes important, especially for people spending time outdoors.

Poor Sleep Increases Exhaustion

Summer heat also affects sleep quality. Hot and humid nights can make sleeping difficult, causing frequent waking and reducing overall rest.

When sleep is disturbed for several days, the body does not recover properly. As a result, people may wake up feeling tired even after spending enough time in bed. Mental alertness also drops, making it harder to focus, complete tasks, or stay productive.

The Link Between Heat and Burnout

Burnout is usually linked with work pressure, but extreme weather can also contribute to it. Constant heat exposure, physical discomfort, traffic stress, crowded environments, and long working hours can gradually affect emotional energy.

Many people begin feeling unusually tired, emotionally drained, or disconnected from their routine. Some become more irritable and short-tempered, while others lose motivation and struggle with concentration.

People working in outdoor settings or poorly ventilated spaces often face greater challenges because they remain exposed to heat for longer periods.

Eating Habits Also Matter

Hot weather also changes the eating patterns for many individuals. Some lose appetite because of the heat, while others skip meals and depend mainly on tea, coffee, or cold drinks. Irregular eating combined with dehydration can worsen weakness and lower your energy. The body still needs proper nutrition even when appetite decreases.

Lighter meals, fruits, fresh vegetables, and regular eating schedules may help maintain better energy levels during summer.

Small Changes Can Make A Difference

"Simple habits can help reduce some of this stress on the body. Drinking enough water regularly, eating lighter meals, wearing loose cotton clothes, and avoiding harsh afternoon heat may help maintain energy levels better," says Dr. Kaur.

Taking short breaks during work time, avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure and getting proper sleep are equally important. Even small lifestyle changes can make a noticeable difference during hot weather.

Many people ignore continuous tiredness assuming it is just summer weakness, but persistent fatigue should not always be overlooked. If exhaustion becomes severe or is associated with dizziness, confusion, breathing difficulty, or fainting, medical advice should be taken.

Extreme heat affects much more than daily comfort. If proper care is not taken, it can gradually affect both physical stamina and mental well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.