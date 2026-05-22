Fruit Ice Cubes vs Frozen Broth: Which Cool-Down Method Is Better During Heatwaves?

The occurrence of heatwaves has become more frequent, which is causing people to implement any cool-down method possible to ensure they don't overheat. A heatwave alert demands smarter hydration strategies that can cool down the body effectively. The trending cooling hacks that are most commonly used are fruit ice cubes and frozen broth. Both of them can cool the body, but the way they do so differs a lot. Maintaining hydration is crucial during a heatwave as it causes active fluid loss through sweating.

Furthermore, electrolyte imbalance can happen, and it can result in heat-induced fatigue, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke. In order to make sure that heatwave cooling methods are implemented and you are able to cool yourselves effectively, understanding both cooling methods is important.

What Are Fruit Ice Cubes?

Frozen ice cubes are prepared with fruit juices, coconut water, and infused water. These cooling methods have benefits such as being high in water content, vitamin C, and antioxidants, as they contain fruits. Fruit ice cubes are refreshing and easy to consume as well as support light hydration at the same time. Cooling foods in summer can be consumed in moderation to be able to help people remain cool during a heatwave. Research mentioned in the Journal of Nursing mentions that fruit ice cubes can help with dehydration in a heatwave. Here is exactly how:

Fruit ice cubes can be made with cut fruits and water or coconut water as the base liquid. The ratio of both of them should be balanced. The science behind them is as follows:

When the water in fruit undergoes crystallisation, forming ice while preserving flavour and nutrients, it is able to hydrate the gut effectively.

The preservation of fruits in a frozen form can improve their flavour, vitamins, and phytochemicals.

This is why fruit ice cubes retain their nutritional value even after freezing.

What Is Frozen Broth?

Frozen broth can be prepared using vegetable broth or animal-based bone broth to offer summer hydration. Frozen broth is considered superior to fruit ice cubes, as it contains sodium and minerals (electrolytes), which can replenish electrolytes lost through sweating during extreme heat. It also helps maintain energy levels and fluid balance in the body.

Frozen broth behaves like an oral rehydration liquid that is rich in nutrients, especially when prepared from fresh vegetables or bones.

Hydration in the body depends on water intake and electrolytes (especially sodium) in the body. Sodium controls fluid balance and the movement of water across cell membranes. This is why bone broth is essential to replenish liquids effectively in a heatwave.

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Which Cool-Down Method Is Better?

When it comes to assessing which cooling-down method is better during a heatwave, you need to consider what purpose it can serve. For mild dehydration or a quick refresh, you can use fruit ice cubes. And for intense heatwaves or sweating, you need to consume frozen broth, as it provides better electrolyte balance. Both fruit ice cubes and frozen broth can provide balanced hydration, as they both serve specialised nutritional and hydration goals.

Common Mistakes During Heatwaves

In a heatwave, you need to avoid making common mistakes that can worsen your body's condition to deal with heat stress. Here are the common mistakes that you should avoid during a heatwave:

Drinking only cold water, as it is known not to replenish thirst or help with hydration.

Ignoring electrolyte loss, as your body needs an optimal level of it to function properly.

Overdependence on sugary beverages can deplete your body of hydration.

Skipping fluids until thirsty can slowly dehydrate your body into dehydration.

Also Read: Is It Just Summer Bloating Or Something Worse? A Gastroenterologist Explains When To Worry About Your Gut Health

Smart Cooling Tips To Follow

There are various smart cooling tips that you need to follow to make sure you are hydrated. Here is how:

You need to alternate between infused water and electrolyte drinks to make sure your hydration is optimal.

Consuming hydrating drinks such as buttermilk and coconut water is needed to make sure your body has fluids to function.

By making water-rich fruits a part of your diet, your nutritional and water intake can be balanced.

Fruit ice cubes offer a quick cooling solution with plenty of vitamins. Frozen broth offers deeper hydration and electrolyte support. The best approach to take is to combine both, depending on heat intensity.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.