Heat Stroke Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore In Summer

As temperatures continue to soar across India during the summer months, doctors are warning people not to dismiss early symptoms of heat-related illness as "normal summer fatigue." Heat stroke is one of the most dangerous forms of heat illness and can rapidly become a medical emergency if not recognised and treated in time. Contrary to common belief, heat stroke does not only happen after standing directly under the sun for long hours. Experts say the body can lose its ability to regulate temperature even in extremely hot indoor or outdoor environments, especially when dehydration, humidity, poor ventilation, or prolonged heat exposure are involved.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes heat stroke as a severe heat-related condition in which the body's temperature rises dangerously, potentially causing damage to the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. Without urgent intervention, it can become fatal.

Doctors warn that many early symptoms are often overlooked because they resemble common exhaustion or dehydration. However, recognising these warning signs early can help prevent serious complications and save lives.

Here are the warning signs of heat stroke you should never ignore and the emergency measures experts recommend.

What Exactly Is Heat Stroke?

Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer cool itself effectively and the core body temperature rises rapidly, often above 40 degrees Celsius. Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness and requires immediate medical attention. Normally, the body cools itself through sweating and increased blood circulation to the skin. But during extreme heat or dehydration, this cooling system may fail, leading to dangerous overheating.

Dr. Parinita Kaur, Director and Unit Head of Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, says, "Heat stroke doesn't have to occur from prolonged exposure to sunlight. A person's body can fail to regulate internal temperature in extremely hot conditions."

Early Warning Signs People Often Ignore

One of the biggest dangers of heat stroke is that early symptoms can appear mild initially. Dr. Kaur explains that many people mistake the early stages for fatigue or simple dehydration. "Early stages of heat stroke may produce excessive heat sensation, uneasiness, dizziness, headaches, nausea and vomiting," she says.

According to experts, warning signs that should never be ignored include:

Dizziness or light-headedness

Severe fatigue or weakness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Excessive body heat sensation

Sudden exhaustion

Heavy sweating initially

Rapid heartbeat

Muscle cramps

The WHO warns that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can overwhelm the body's cooling mechanisms, especially when humidity is high.

Also Read: Doctor Explains Why Paracetamol Doesn't Work In Heat Stroke

Mental Confusion Can Be A Serious Danger Sign

As heat stroke worsens, the brain may become affected. Dr. Kaur says altered mental status is one of the most concerning symptoms. "Other potential warning signs include altered states of mind, such as confusion, slow response time, speech abnormalities, and a lack of awareness of one's surroundings."

Family members may notice unusual behaviour before the affected person realises something is wrong. "Oftentimes, family members note irritability, restlessness or abnormal behaviours before the individual realises anything is amiss," she explains.

According to the Mayo Clinic, confusion, agitation, slurred speech, delirium, seizures, or loss of consciousness are all emergency warning signs of heat stroke.

Can Heat Stroke Become Life-Threatening?

Yes. Doctors warn that untreated heat stroke can rapidly damage vital organs. Severe heat stroke may lead to brain injury, kidney failure, heart complications, muscle breakdown, breathing difficulties, and death if not treated immediately. Dr. Kaur warns, "Rising body temperature requires proper attention. Otherwise, it might get worse to the point that it could be life-threatening."

She adds that severe cases may result in:

Fainting

Trouble breathing

Loss of consciousness

Convulsions or seizures

"If left untreated, heat stroke can result in damage to the brain as well as vital organs of the body," she says.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to heat stroke during Indian summers.

According to Dr. Kaur, high-risk groups include:

Children

Older adults

Outdoor workers

Athletes

People with chronic illnesses

Individuals with low fluid intake

The WHO also notes that people with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory illnesses, obesity, or reduced mobility face greater risk during heatwaves. High humidity, poor ventilation, alcohol consumption, strenuous physical activity, and dehydration can further increase susceptibility.

What To Do If Someone Has Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and requires immediate action. Dr. Kaur advises removing the person from the heat source immediately. "This can be done by shifting them indoors to a shady or air-conditioned place."

Other emergency steps include:

Loosening or removing excess clothing

Applying cool, damp towels to the skin

Sprinkling cool water on the body

Using ice packs on the neck, head, groin, and armpits

Offering fluids only if the person is conscious and alert

Calling emergency medical services immediately

Experts recommend rapid cooling while waiting for medical assistance because delays can worsen organ damage. However, self-medication without medical supervision should be absolutely avoided under any circumstances.

Also Read: What Is Heat Insurance? How Much It Will Cost, Benefits For Indians Explained

How To Prevent Heat Stroke

Experts say prevention remains the best defence during extreme summer temperatures.

Dr. Kaur recommends:

Staying properly hydrated

Avoiding direct afternoon sun exposure

Wearing light, loose cotton clothing

Taking frequent breaks during outdoor activities

Avoiding strenuous activity during peak heat hours

She emphasises that the body often shows warning signs early. "Most often, certain signs appear on the body well before the onset of the illness, and they must be detected and acted upon promptly."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also advises avoiding outdoor activity during peak heatwave hours and increasing fluid intake during extreme weather alerts.

Heat stroke is not simply an extreme form of tiredness caused by summer heat. It is a serious medical emergency that can affect the brain, heart, kidneys, and other vital organs within a short period of time. Symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, confusion, unusual behaviour, breathing difficulty, or loss of consciousness should never be ignored, especially during intense heatwaves. Early recognition, rapid cooling, and timely medical intervention can save lives.

As India faces increasingly severe and prolonged heatwaves, understanding the early warning signs of heat stroke may become more important than ever.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.