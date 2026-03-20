Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion: Early Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

With the rise in summer temperatures across India, heat-related illnesses are becoming increasingly common. Many people assume that heat stroke occurs only in extreme situations, such as organ collapse or failure, but the reality is more subtle, and more dangerous. Patients often visit the emergency room and dismiss symptoms as "just sun fatigue", unaware that early brain involvement may already be underway. Recognising the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be life-saving.

Understanding Heat-Related Illness

The human body regulates temperature mainly through sweating. In hot weather or in intense physical activities, sweat helps to cool the body. However, if the exposure to heat is prolonged or the loss of liquids is not sufficiently replaced, the body's cooling system begins to fail. This can lead to a variety of conditions ranging from dehydration and exhaustion of heat to much more dangerous heat strokes.

What is Heat Exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion is an early warning sign that the body is struggling to deal with excess heat. It is usually caused by heavy sweating, lost water and salt. Common symptoms are:

Excessive sweating

Cool, swollen skin

Fatigue and weakness

Headaches

Sluggishness or light headedness

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Heat exhaustion is uncomfortable, but if treated quickly, it is usually curable. Symptoms can often be resolved in 30 minutes by resting, moving to a cool place, and drinking water or electrolyte fluids.

What is Heat Stroke (Including Mild Heat Stroke)?

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition. It happens when the body's capacity to control its temperature is compromised, leading to a core body temperature that exceeds 40C. Heat stroke can have a silent effect on the brain even in its early or "mild" stages.

In contrast to heat exhaustion, even a mild heat stroke can result in neurological symptoms but may not be unconscious. Patients may exhibit signs that are frequently missed, such as confusion, irritability, or mental fog.

Early symptoms of heat stroke include:

Persistent headache

Dry mouth and intense thirst

Reduced or absent sweating

Dizziness

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Confusion or irritability

At high temperatures, brain proteins begin to denature, meaning damage can start early, even before severe symptoms appear.

Key Differences: Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Understanding the difference between the two is critical:

Body Temperature: Heat exhaustion usually stays below 40C, while heat stroke exceeds this threshold. Mental State: People with heat exhaustion remain alert, whereas heat stroke often causes confusion or disorientation. Severity: Heat exhaustion is reversible; heat stroke can lead to permanent brain injury or death if untreated.

In simple terms, heat exhaustion is a warning, heat stroke is an emergency.

Who is at Risk?

Heat-related illnesses do not only affect those working outdoors. Several groups are particularly vulnerable:

Infants and young children

Elderly individuals

People with chronic illnesses

Outdoor workers and athletes

Individuals on medications affecting hydration or temperature regulation

Even indoor environments with poor ventilation can increase risk.

When to Seek Immediate Help

If a person shows signs such as confusion, slurred speech, seizures, or loss of consciousness, it is crucial to seek emergency medical care immediately. While waiting for help:

Move the person to a shaded or cool area

Remove excess clothing

Use cold compresses or fans to lower body temperature

Delaying treatment can result in irreversible damage.

Prevention: Your Best Defence

Preventing heat-related illness requires simple but consistent measures:

Drink fluids regularly, even if not thirsty

Avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours (11 am - 4 pm)

Wear light, breathable clothing

Take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas

Include hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables in your diet

The Hidden Risks of Ignoring Early Signs

One of the biggest misconceptions is that recovery from mild heat stroke is complete. In reality, even mild cases can have lasting effects, including difficulty concentrating, persistent dizziness, and increased sensitivity to heat.

The key message is clear: early symptoms should never be ignored. What seems like simple fatigue could be the beginning of a serious medical condition.

Summer should be enjoyed safely, not suffered through. Understanding the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and acting early, can prevent complications and save lives. When it comes to heat-related illness, timely recognition is not just important, it is critical.

(By Dr. G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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