Summer Holidays 2026: Delhi, UP To Start School Vacations Soon, State-Wise List Here

Summer Holidays 2026 List: With heatwave conditions intensifying across India, multiple states have either shut schools early or revised timings to morning shifts. While some states have already begun vacations, others like Delhi, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana and Rajasthan are yet to start. Check full state-wise school holiday dates here.

Delhi Summer Holidays

The Directorate of Education has declared summer vacation for schools in the national capital from May 11 to June 30, 2026. Schools will reopen on July 1 after a 50-day break, as temperatures continue to soar across the city.

Uttar Pradesh Summer Holidays

As per the 2026-27 academic calendar issued by the UP Basic Education Council, government primary, upper primary and composite schools will remain closed from May 20 to June 15. Private institutions may follow separate schedules.

Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab Schedules

In Bihar, summer holidays are scheduled from June 1 to June 20, as per the state education department calendar.

West Bengal has preponed holidays in most districts, excluding the cooler hill regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Haryana is expected to observe its summer break from June 1 to June 30.

Rajasthan schools will remain closed from May 17 to June 20, according to the official calendar by the Education department.

Punjab will observe summer holidays in the months of May and June, 2026.

State-Wise Summer Holiday Schedule

State Summer Holidays Period Delhi May 11 to June 30 Uttar Pradesh May 20 to June 15 Bihar June 1 to June 20 West Bengal Ongoing Haryana June 1 to June 30 Rajasthan May 17 to June 20, 2026 Odisha From April 27 Telangana April 24 to June 11 Chhattisgarh April 20 to June 15 Andhra Pradesh April 24 to June 11

Odisha Advances Vacation

The Odisha government announced early summer holidays starting April 27 due to severe heatwave conditions. The decision, approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, came ahead of the usual May schedule based on recommendations from the School and Mass Education Department.

Telangana, Chhattisgarh Already on Break

Telangana declared summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, offering students a 48-day break.

Chhattisgarh also advanced its holidays, with schools closed from April 20 to June 15 for all institutions, except for teaching staff.

Andhra Pradesh Enforcement Warning

In Andhra Pradesh, the government has mandated holidays from April 24 to June 11 for all schools. Authorities have warned private institutions against conducting classes during this period, stating that violations could lead to cancellation of recognition.

Shift to Morning Classes in Several Regions

Meanwhile, states and districts such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and parts of NCR including Noida and Ghaziabad have opted for early morning classes, typically running from 7 am to 12 pm, to mitigate heat exposure for students.