Summer Holidays 2026: Delhi, UP To Start School Vacations Soon, State-Wise List Here

Summer Holidays 2026 List: With heatwave conditions intensifying across India, multiple states have either shut schools early or revised timings to morning shifts. While some states have already begun vacations, others like Delhi, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana and Rajasthan are yet to start. Check full state-wise school holiday dates here.
Delhi Summer Holidays
The Directorate of Education has declared summer vacation for schools in the national capital from May 11 to June 30, 2026. Schools will reopen on July 1 after a 50-day break, as temperatures continue to soar across the city.
Uttar Pradesh Summer Holidays
As per the 2026-27 academic calendar issued by the UP Basic Education Council, government primary, upper primary and composite schools will remain closed from May 20 to June 15. Private institutions may follow separate schedules.
Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab Schedules
- In Bihar, summer holidays are scheduled from June 1 to June 20, as per the state education department calendar.
- West Bengal has preponed holidays in most districts, excluding the cooler hill regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.
- Haryana is expected to observe its summer break from June 1 to June 30.
- Rajasthan schools will remain closed from May 17 to June 20, according to the official calendar by the Education department.
- Punjab will observe summer holidays in the months of May and June, 2026.
State-Wise Summer Holiday Schedule
|State
|Summer Holidays Period
|Delhi
|May 11 to June 30
|Uttar Pradesh
|May 20 to June 15
|Bihar
|June 1 to June 20
|West Bengal
|Ongoing
|Haryana
|June 1 to June 30
|Rajasthan
|May 17 to June 20, 2026
|Odisha
|From April 27
|Telangana
|April 24 to June 11
|Chhattisgarh
|April 20 to June 15
|Andhra Pradesh
|April 24 to June 11
Odisha Advances Vacation
The Odisha government announced early summer holidays starting April 27 due to severe heatwave conditions. The decision, approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, came ahead of the usual May schedule based on recommendations from the School and Mass Education Department.
Telangana, Chhattisgarh Already on Break
Telangana declared summer vacation from April 24 to June 11, offering students a 48-day break.
Chhattisgarh also advanced its holidays, with schools closed from April 20 to June 15 for all institutions, except for teaching staff.
Andhra Pradesh Enforcement Warning
In Andhra Pradesh, the government has mandated holidays from April 24 to June 11 for all schools. Authorities have warned private institutions against conducting classes during this period, stating that violations could lead to cancellation of recognition.
Shift to Morning Classes in Several Regions
Meanwhile, states and districts such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and parts of NCR including Noida and Ghaziabad have opted for early morning classes, typically running from 7 am to 12 pm, to mitigate heat exposure for students.