Onam To Durga Puja: Complete List Of School Holidays In September 2025

September is set to bring a mix of cultural, religious, and regional celebrations across India, leading to several school holidays. From harvest festivals like Onam to Durga Puja, students across different states can look forward to breaks in the academic calendar. Here's a complete guide to school holidays in September 2025.

Onam in Kerala: September 4-5

Kerala's most iconic festival, Onam, begins on September 4 and continues with Thiruvonam on September 5. Schools typically remain closed to allow students to participate in cultural programs, community feasts, and traditional games. The 10-day harvest festival celebrates the legendary return of King Mahabali and is marked by vibrant rituals, boat races, and floral designs.

Id-e-Milad and Teacher's Day: September 5-6

Id-e-Milad, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad, will be observed on September 5 and 6 in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Schools in these regions are expected to remain closed. In northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the holiday may also coincide with Indrajatra. September 5 is also celebrated as Teacher's Day, which is usually marked with in-school events, followed by a holiday.

Other Regional Holidays in September

September 12: Schools in Jammu and Srinagar may remain shut for the traditional Friday after Eid

September 22: Rajasthan observes Navratna Sthapana, with schools likely to declare a holiday

September 23: Jammu and Kashmir mark Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary

September 29-30: States such as West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Odisha celebrate Durga Puja, with schools closing for Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami