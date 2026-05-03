45 Degrees And Rising: The Hidden Toll Of Heat On Pregnancy And Newborn Health In India

As temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius in parts of India this summer, expectant and new mothers are facing an invisible crisis. What feels like just another unbearable season is quietly driving up the risks of preterm births, complications, and long-term health challenges for the most vulnerable.

A 2026 study focused on the Indo-Gangetic plains, covering regions in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal, delivered sobering findings. Pregnant women exposed to extreme temperatures (both high and low) during gestation faced a 2.26-fold increased risk of preterm birth compared to those experiencing optimal ranges around 25-27 degrees Celsius.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bhubaneswar, analyzed data from over 36,000 women and published the results in BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth. The risk escalated notably as average gestational temperatures rose to 27-30 degrees Celsius. Even moderate but persistent heat around 32 degrees Celsius and above has been linked to roughly a 10% rise in preterm birth risk in broader analyses.

Complementary insights from India's National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data add another layer: higher heat exposure correlates with fewer antenatal care visits. Women often skip check-ups to avoid traveling in peak heat, resulting in delayed care and missed interventions.

India is no stranger to scorching records. In recent years, multiple regions have ranked among the hottest on the planet, and 2026 has already brought intense heatwaves. Delhi crossed 40 degrees Celsius in April, while parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and others pushed toward or beyond 45-47 degrees Celsius. Nighttime temperatures staying elevated offer little relief, compounding the physiological stress.

Physiological Strain and Everyday Barriers

This heat does more than discomfort- it directly affects pregnancy. Dr. Alka Chaudhary, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, explains the mechanisms: "Heat exposure can lead to dehydration, reduced blood flow to the uterus, and increased stress hormones. These factors raise the likelihood of complications such as preterm birth and low birth weight." Even moderate heat around 32 degrees Celsius and above, she notes, is linked to a measurable rise in preterm deliveries.

The challenges extend beyond biology. High temperatures reduce access to care, as data from India's NFHS surveys confirm. Women avoid travel during peak heat hours or face mobility issues, further limiting timely interventions. For new mothers, the strain continues- heat slows postpartum recovery, heightens fatigue and infection risks, and can disrupt breastfeeding through dehydration and exhaustion.

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India, told NDTV that rising heat is not just an environmental concern but "a serious public health issue with the potential to become a public health emergency, especially for pregnant women and infants." It increases risks of dehydration, preterm births, and low birth weight while straining already stretched health systems. Women in low-income settings are particularly vulnerable due to limited access to cooling, nutrition, and healthcare. She emphasizes that integrating climate resilience into maternal and child health programmes is now an urgent priority.

Clinicians are seeing these patterns firsthand. Dr. Keerti Khetan, Director of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, highlights that exposure to extreme heat, particularly in early pregnancy, is linked to higher risks of high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and miscarriage. Clinical observations show a seasonal rise in early pregnancy loss during peak summer months. Dr. Pankaj Khatana, Sr. Consultant in Internal Medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says extreme heat is "quietly turning pregnancy into a high-stakes battle for millions of Indian women."

Voices from the Ground and Paths Forward

On the ground, practical disruptions are common. Dr. Prithvi Perum, Gynecologist, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Medicover Hospitals in Hyderabad, notes that many expectant mothers avoid stepping out for regular consultations due to the extreme weather, which can delay timely monitoring and care. Heat stress can directly impact fetal well-being.

She offers practical advice for mothers: maintain hydration with 3-4 litres of water daily, consume cooling foods like watermelon, pomegranate, buttermilk, and ragi, stay indoors during peak hours, and use teleconsultations whenever possible.

Experts across the board call for systemic changes- adjusting clinic timings, expanding community awareness, ensuring access to cooling solutions, and embedding heat resilience into maternal health programs. As heatwaves intensify with climate trends, protecting pregnant women and newborns demands attention now, before more families bear the hidden costs of a warming world.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.