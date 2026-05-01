Should You Wait Before Entering Air-Conditioned Rooms From Outdoor Heat? Doctors Answer

As heatwaves intensify across India, stepping into an air-conditioned room often feels like instant relief. However, doctors are cautioning against this seemingly harmless habit. Moving abruptly from extreme outdoor heat into a cold indoor environment may do more harm than good, particularly for the body's natural temperature regulation system.

The human body constantly works to maintain a stable internal temperature through processes like sweating and blood vessel dilation. Sudden exposure to very cold air can disrupt these mechanisms, potentially leading to symptoms such as headaches, throat irritation, nasal congestion, and even respiratory distress in sensitive individuals.

Beyond immediate discomfort, long-term or improper use of air conditioning can also create excessively dry indoor environments, aggravating the respiratory tract. According to global health agencies, environmental factors such as temperature shifts and indoor air quality significantly influence respiratory health and overall well-being.

So, should you pause before entering an AC room after being out in the heat? Experts say yes, and even a few minutes can make a difference.

Why Sudden Temperature Changes Can Be Harmful

The body adapts to heat through physiological responses like sweating and vasodilation (widening of blood vessels), which help dissipate heat. A sudden shift to a cold environment interrupts this process.

Dr. Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant-Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, explains, "Going from hot outdoor conditions to freezing indoor temperatures can itself be stressful to the body's thermoregulation. In recent clinical observations it's been observed that rapid cooling can cause tension indications such as headaches, nose congestion, irritation in the throat, or worse, trigger asthma or sinus sensitivity."

He adds that "a sudden transition into a cold environment throws the body into shock and it takes the body too long to recongregate."

Scientific literature also supports the fact that extreme temperatures and rapid environmental changes can place stress on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, particularly in vulnerable populations.

The Case For A "Buffer Time"

Doctors recommend allowing your body to gradually adjust before entering a cold room. This can be as simple as spending a few minutes in a shaded or moderately cool area.

Dr. Kumbar says, "If the transition occurs in a shaded area or a slightly cooled area, the body adjusts more easily, avoiding extreme thermal stress." This buffer period helps the body slowly reverse heat-adaptation processes like sweating and prevents sudden constriction of blood vessels, which can lead to headaches or discomfort.

Hydration also plays a key role. High temperatures can cause dehydration, which further worsens the body's ability to handle temperature shifts. "The sudden change to extremely low temperatures can lead to health disruptions for people who are not hydrated," he notes.

Can AC Cause "Summer Cold" Symptoms?

Many people report symptoms like sore throat, dry cough, and irritation after prolonged AC use. While often mistaken for infections, these are usually due to environmental factors.

Dr. Nilesh Sonawane, Consultant Pulmonologist, Apollo Clinic, explains, "A major downside to long-term A/C usage is an increase in symptoms like sore throat, dry cough or general throat irritation. Generally, these symptoms are caused by the dry indoor environment created by an A/C unit, not an infection."

Air conditioners remove humidity from the air, which can dry out the respiratory tract. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), low humidity environments can irritate mucous membranes and increase susceptibility to respiratory discomfort.

The Ideal AC Temperature And Usage

Setting your AC too low can worsen dryness and increase health risks. Dr. Sonawane advises, "Setting your thermostat at too low of a temperature (around 18 degrees Celsius) can make the situation worse... A comfortable range of 24-26 degrees Celsius will keep your environment cool and avoid irritation."

Direct exposure is another concern. "Cold air blowing directly onto you, may trigger breathing problems in those who already have asthma," he adds.

Hidden Risks: Air Quality And Maintenance

Beyond temperature, poor AC maintenance can impact indoor air quality. Dirty filters can circulate dust, allergens, and even microorganisms.

Dr. Sonawane warns, "Uncleaned AC filters can distribute dust, allergens, and bacteria, making the indoor air quality worse." Indoor air pollution can sometimes be more harmful than outdoor air, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.

Practical Tips For Safe AC Use

To minimise risks and maximise comfort, experts recommend:

Wait a few minutes in a shaded or cooler space before entering AC

Keep AC temperature between 24-26 degree Celsius

Avoid direct airflow onto the body

Stay well-hydrated throughout the day

Clean AC filters regularly

Allow fresh air circulation periodically

Use sleep mode at night to avoid excessive cooling

Importantly, if symptoms like fever, fatigue, or persistent runny nose occur, they may indicate an infection rather than irritation.

Air conditioners are essential tools for coping with rising temperatures, but how you use them matters. Sudden transitions from intense heat to cold indoor environments can strain the body, leading to discomfort and potential health issues. A simple buffer period, just a few minutes in a cooler, shaded space, can help your body adjust more smoothly.

Combined with proper hydration, moderate temperature settings, and regular maintenance, mindful AC usage can protect both comfort and health. As heatwaves become more frequent, these small adjustments can make a meaningful difference in preventing avoidable summer-related health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.