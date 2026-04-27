As the mercury soars across India, the hum of the air conditioner has become an inescapable reality of urban life. Millions of people transition from chilled offices to icy cars and eventually to cooled bedrooms, often spending upwards of 20 hours a day in climate-controlled environments. However, while escaping the 45-degree celusis heat provides immediate relief, this constant reliance on artificial cooling may be silently compromising physiological well-being. The statistics are revealing and cause for concern and need to be kept in mind as the heatwave may be hard to deal with but how you choose to deal with it should be rooted in science.

Clinical research published in Water, Air and Soil Pollution journal indicates that individuals spending significant time in air-conditioned environments report a 50% higher rate of respiratory symptoms compared to those in naturally ventilated spaces. Furthermore, a landmark study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology found that occupants of buildings with central air conditioning exhibited significantly higher symptoms of "Sick Building Syndrome" (SBS), which is a condition where people experience acute health effects linked to time spent in a building, than those in buildings with natural ventilation.

5 Hidden Health Risks Of Artificial Cooling

1. A Breeding Ground For Pathogens

Air conditioning (AC) units, particularly central cooling systems, act as massive moisture traps. When warm air passes over the cooling coils, condensation forms. If maintenance is neglected, this moisture does not drain properly, turning the unit into a reservoir for bacteria, mould, and fungi.

According to a study in the International Journal of Analytical Sciences, Legionella bacteria thrive in the standing water of cooling towers and AC ducts. When the unit is turned on, these pathogens are aerosolised and inhaled. This can lead to Legionnaires' disease, a severe and potentially fatal form of pneumonia. Beyond bacteria, mould spores circulating through dirty vents can cause persistent allergic reactions and chronic sinus infections that often go misdiagnosed as simple "seasonal allergies".

2. Chronic Dehydration And Dermatological Impact

The fundamental physics of an AC unit involves extracting moisture from the air to lower the temperature. Unfortunately, the machine cannot distinguish between atmospheric moisture and the moisture in the human body.

Dry Eye Syndrome: The constant flow of dry air accelerates the evaporation of the lipid layer of the tear film. This results in redness, irritation, and blurred vision, which is particularly harmful to contact lens wearers and those already prone to digital eye strain.

The constant flow of dry air accelerates the evaporation of the lipid layer of the tear film. This results in redness, irritation, and blurred vision, which is particularly harmful to contact lens wearers and those already prone to digital eye strain. Skin Barrier Damage: Low humidity levels strip the skin of its natural oils. Over time, this leads to trans-epidermal water loss, causing itchiness, flaking, and the worsening of pre-existing conditions like eczema and psoriasis. The skin's ability to heal itself is significantly slowed in a low-humidity environment.

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3. Respiratory Irritation And Asthma Triggers

The air inside an AC room is often "dead air" as it is recirculated rather than refreshed. This means the concentration of pollutants can actually be higher indoors than outdoors.

Dr Sandeep Nayar, Senior Director and HOD of Chest and Respiratory Diseases at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, explains the gravity of the situation, where he says, "If AC filters are not cleaned every 15 to 30 days, individuals are essentially breathing in recirculated dust, pollen, and mould. This recycled air is a primary trigger for sudden asthma attacks, chronic rhinitis, and even hypersensitivity pneumonitis." For those with sensitive airways, the cold air itself can cause 'cold-induced bronchospasm, leading to shortness of breath and wheezing.

4. The "Thermal Shock" Phenomenon

In India, it is common to walk from a 45-degree Celusis outdoor environment directly into an 18-degree celusis office. This 27-degree difference creates "thermal shock". The human body's thermoregulation system is forced into overdrive to maintain internal homeostasis.

This rapid transition causes blood vessels in the skin and nose to constrict suddenly, which can weaken the local immune response in the nasal mucosa. Consequently, the body becomes more susceptible to viral infections, including the common cold and influenza. The physical stress of constant temperature shifting also leads to "summer chills" and muscle stiffness.

5. Persistent Fatigue And Neurological Symptoms

Evidence suggests a strong link between prolonged AC usage and increased lethargy. A study conducted by the University of Helsinki associated AC environments with neurological "sick building" symptoms. These include persistent "heavy-headedness", headaches, and unexplained fatigue.

This is often attributed to the lack of fresh oxygen exchange. In a closed AC room, carbon dioxide levels rise steadily. High concentrations are known to impair cognitive function, reduce concentration, and cause a general sense of malaise. Many office workers attribute their afternoon slump to a heavy lunch, but the culprit is frequently poor air quality from the HVAC system.

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Guidelines For Safe Cooling: Protecting Your Health

To mitigate these risks, it is not necessary to abandon air conditioning entirely. Instead, a more mindful approach to cooling should be adopted:

The 24 -degree Celusis Rule: Maintaining the AC at a moderate temperature (between 24-degree celusis and 26-degree celusis) minimises the impact of thermal shock and keeps the humidity at a more biologically acceptable level.

Periodic Ventilation: For every four hours of AC use, the unit should be turned off, and windows opened for 15 minutes. This allows for necessary carbon dioxide exchange and introduces fresh oxygen.

Active Hydration: Increased water intake is essential. The body loses moisture in dry, cooled air even in the absence of thirst. Herbal teas and water-rich fruits can help maintain the skin's hydration from the inside out.

Rigorous Filter Hygiene: Cleaning AC filters every two weeks during peak summer is mandatory. Professional deep cleaning of the cooling coils and drainage trays should be done at the start of every season to prevent microbial buildup.

Use a Humidifier: If skin and eye dryness are persistent, using a small tabletop humidifier can return essential moisture to the immediate environment.

So, the heatwave may force you to blast the AC, but it is essential that you follow the guidelines to set the temperature, which doesn't send your body into shock or expose you to health risks that damage your well-being.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.