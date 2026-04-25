Lungs To Liver: Nutritionist Shares How To Eat With Purpose For Every Organ

We often think of the body as one system that just needs "healthy food" to function well. But in reality, your body works more like a team of different parts - each organ has its own role, its own needs, and even its own favourite nutrients. What helps your gut may not be enough for your lungs or your eyes. That is why eating smart is not just about eating clean, but also about eating with purpose.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares this exact idea on Instagram. She breaks it down in a simple way: your organs need specific nutrients to "filter, focus, and heal" better. And with a few easy tweaks, you can support them through your daily diet.

The Right Foods For Every Part Of Your Body

1. Lungs: Focus On Anti-Inflammation

For better breathing and lung health, Batra highlights ginger, turmeric and citrus fruits. These contain compounds like gingerol, curcumin and vitamin C that help reduce inflammation and protect lung tissue.

What to do: Add fresh ginger and turmeric to your morning tea or juice for daily support.

2. Liver: Support Detox And Fat Metabolism

Your liver works hard to detox your body. Foods like broccoli (rich in sulforaphane), green tea, and olive oil help support this process and protect against fat buildup.

What to do: Switch to olive oil as your main cooking fat to support liver health.

3. Gut Health: Feed Good Bacteria

A healthy gut needs both probiotics and prebiotics. Curd (yoghurt) gives you live good bacteria, while bananas and chia seeds provide fibre that feeds them.

What to do: Try combining curd and chia seeds for a simple, gut-friendly snack.

4. Eyes: Protect Against Strain

With more screen time, eye health matters more than ever. Carrots and sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene (vitamin A), while amla adds a boost of vitamin C to protect your retina.

What to do: Add at least one orange-coloured vegetable to your meals daily.

Small food choices can support different parts of your body in different ways. It is not about strict rules, but about being a bit more mindful of what you eat and why.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.