From Forehead To Chin: Nutritionist Reveals How Acne Mapping' Can Transform Your Skin

What starts as a small pimple can often lead to unwanted blackheads, whiteheads, papules and cysts on the face, neck, or back, causing constant skin irritation. Acne, a common skin condition caused by clogged pores due to sebum and dead skin cells, is usually triggered by hormonal changes, bacteria and stress. Although there are several treatment options, including OTC products (benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid) and prescription therapies, nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals how “acne mapping” and a “targeted nutrition guide” can help in this situation.

For context, acne mapping is a technique that links facial breakouts to specific internal health issues or external triggers, providing a clearer understanding of what is happening beneath the surface. This helps in targeting those areas with a proper nutrition plan.

In an Instagram post, she notes, “Your acne isn't random — it often reflects internal imbalances like stress, hormones, digestion & oil regulation.” She explains that understanding the pattern helps you target acne more effectively.

The nutrition tips for different types of acne, according to Batra, are as follows:

Forehead Acne

The nutritionist reveals that forehead acne results from stress and gut issues, which can be managed by consuming one cup of cucumber and aloe vera juice daily. She adds, “Cooling, hydrating options like cucumber and aloe vera help support digestion and calm the system.”

Cheek Acne

According to the nutritionist, lifestyle factors and sensitivities can lead to cheek acne. She reveals that consuming beetroot and amla regularly provides antioxidants that reduce inflammation from within the body.

Chin Acne

She explains that several hormonal issues lead to acne in the chin area. In such cases, one cup of Isabgol water (usually one teaspoon), when combined with lemon juice, supports gut health and indirectly helps balance hormones.

Nose Acne

Lovneet Batra mentions that excessive consumption of oily foods can lead to poor blood circulation. In such cases, she suggests that one teaspoon of soaked gond katira helps cool the body, manage excess oil and improve circulation, which may help reduce nose acne.

Back And Chest Acne

She reveals that back and chest acne result from excessive heat and sweating. Hence, according to the nutritionist, one cup of coconut water, rich in electrolytes, and one teaspoon of sabja seeds, high in fibre, support hydration and internal cooling, which may help reduce acne in these areas.

Cystic/Deep Acne

Often triggered by inflammation and gut issues, Lovneet Batra mentions that 30 ml of aloe vera juice and one teaspoon of soaked chia seeds may help improve cystic or deep acne.

The nutritionist concludes by emphasising that, in addition to the above targeted nutritional guide, several other factors also need attention. She notes that consistency in diet, hydration and lifestyle is key to long-term skin health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.