Can Indoor Plants Improve Family Health During Heatwaves? Doctor Explains Pros And Cons

As the mercury rises and the summer heat becomes unbearable, you are likely looking for every possible way to keep your home cool and your family healthy. While many turn to heavy-duty air conditioning, you might have wondered if your indoor plant could offer a natural solution. According to a study in Environmental Science and Pollution Research, indoor plants can modestly improve air quality by absorbing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde and benzene, as well as filtering dust, though they are not a replacement for air purifiers. While plants use leaves and soil microbes to filter toxins, research indicates you would need massive quantities (10-1,000 per sq meter) for significant, rapid purification. So the question is, can your indoor garden actually act as a shield against the sweltering heat? While plants bring life to your living room, their role during a heatwave is more nuanced than you might think.

Benefits of Indoor Plants

Indoor plants are often praised for their ability to create a mini sanctuary within your home. During a heatwave, the air can become dry and stagnant, leading to various physical discomforts. This is where your leafy companions step in to provide some relief. Dr. Vinit Banga, Director of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, highlights the positive impact plants can have on your environment. "Plants can purify air to a certain extent, absorbing certain harmful substances and producing oxygen. Moreover, plants can increase indoor humidity levels, which helps combat such symptoms as dry skin and irritated eyes due to heat and dryness," he explains.

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Beyond the physical environment, there is a significant psychological component to keeping greenery around. The mental strain of enduring extreme temperatures can be taxing for both children and adults. According to Dr. Banga, "Plants can have a calming effect on humans; thus, indoor plants can contribute to people's well-being during heatwaves, improving their sleep and mental state."

Why Plants Aren't A Total Cure

It is tempting to view a lush indoor plant as a natural cooling system, but you must remain realistic about what plants can actually achieve. A common misconception is that plants can significantly drop the room temperature. Unfortunately, relying solely on them can be a risky move for your family's safety.

Dr. Banga warns that there are no guarantees that plants will provide noticeable improvements in extreme heat. "First, plants cannot lower indoor temperatures, making their use of air conditioners, fans, and other equipment ineffective and even dangerous," he notes.

Potential Risks: Humidity And Allergies

While a little extra moisture in the air helps with dry skin, there is a fine line between comfortable humidity and a damp environment. During a heatwave, you might be tempted to overwater your plants to keep them alive, but this can backfire on your health.

"Excessive watering of plants leads to increased indoor humidity, which results in mold formation and, consequently, aggravates allergies and asthma," says Dr. Banga. Furthermore, not every plant is a friend to every family member. He adds that "some plants may cause reactions and allergic responses in particular individuals," which could further complicate health issues during an already stressful weather event.

How To Balance Greenery And Safety

So, should you keep your plants or move them out? The key is to use them as a secondary support system rather than your primary line of defense. You should continue to enjoy your indoor garden for the mental clarity and air purification it provides, but never at the expense of mechanical cooling.

Dr. Banga advises families to use indoor plants to enhance their living space while prioritising other actions. Proper hydration and using coolers or other devices for ventilation and temperature reduction should always come first.

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Plants are wonderful companions that can boost your mood and slightly improve the air quality of your home. However, they are not a substitute for medical advice or cooling technology. "Plants can only support one's health, not protect from heat-related illnesses," concludes Dr. Banga.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.