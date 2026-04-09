Experts Flag Rise In First-Time Panic Attacks Among Otherwise Healthy Individuals

Mental health experts are raising concern over a noticeable rise in first-time panic attacks among individuals with no prior history of anxiety or psychological disorders. Traditionally associated with chronic stress or diagnosed anxiety conditions, panic attacks are now increasingly being reported in people who otherwise appear healthy and functional in their daily lives. A panic attack is a sudden episode of intense fear accompanied by severe physical symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness, dizziness and heart palpitations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health conditions globally, yet panic attacks often go under-recognised, especially when they occur for the first time.

What makes this trend particularly concerning is that many individuals experiencing these episodes do not identify as anxious. As a result, the sudden onset can be frightening and is frequently mistaken for a cardiac emergency, leading to repeated medical consultations before a psychological cause is identified.

Experts say this rise reflects deeper, often unrecognised stress patterns in modern lifestyles. Understanding the triggers, symptoms and early interventions is critical to preventing these isolated episodes from developing into more serious mental health conditions.

A Noticeable Rise In First-Time Panic Episodes

Mental health professionals are observing a clear shift in how panic attacks are presenting today. Neha Cadabam, Senior Psychologist and Executive Director at Cadabams Hospitals, says: "Over the last 12-18 months, we have seen a clear increase in individuals presenting with first-time panic episodes despite having no prior mental health history. In our clinical observations, nearly 30-35% of panic-related consultations now involve first-time episodes, which is higher than what we typically saw earlier."

She adds that these cases are particularly unexpected. "What stands out is that these are not individuals who identify as anxious," she explains. "They are often functioning well in their daily lives, which makes the episode more unexpected and distressing."

Symptoms Often Mistaken For Heart Emergencies

One of the biggest challenges with panic attacks is that their symptoms closely resemble serious physical conditions, especially heart problems. "The most common symptoms include acute chest tightness, breathlessness, dizziness, palpitations, sweating, and an overwhelming sense of impending danger," Cadabam explains.

Because of this overlap, many people initially seek emergency medical care. "In many cases, the symptoms closely resemble cardiac events, which is why a significant proportion of such cases undergo multiple medical evaluations before a psychological cause is identified," she adds.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), panic attacks can peak within minutes and cause intense physical discomfort, making them difficult to distinguish from medical emergencies without proper evaluation.

Not Sudden, But A Build-Up Of Hidden Stress

While panic attacks may feel like they come "out of nowhere," experts say they are often the result of prolonged, unrecognised stress. "What we are seeing is not sudden onset without cause, but delayed expression of accumulated stress," Cadabam clarifies. "Many individuals are functioning under sustained cognitive and emotional load without consciously identifying it as distress."

She further explains: "In several cases, the first panic attack is the point at which the system gets overwhelmed. It feels sudden, but it is often the result of prolonged cognitive and emotional strain that has gone unaddressed." Research published by the American Psychological Association (APA) supports this, noting that chronic stress can dysregulate the body's stress-response system, increasing vulnerability to panic episodes.

What Happens After The First Episode?

The first panic attack often has a lasting psychological impact, even after the physical symptoms subside. Cadabam notes: "The first episode often changes how individuals relate to their own body and environment. Nearly half of individuals report a strong fear of recurrence, which begins to influence behaviour."

This fear can lead to avoidance patterns. "This can lead to avoidance of specific places or situations, heightened vigilance and increased anxiety around everyday activities," she adds. If left unaddressed, this pattern may develop into panic disorder, a condition characterised by recurrent panic attacks and persistent fear of future episodes.

Why Awareness Remains Low

Despite increasing cases, awareness around panic attacks remains limited. "The primary challenge is that the symptoms are physical and intense, which naturally leads individuals to interpret them as medical emergencies," Cadabam explains.

She adds that "by the time a psychological explanation is considered, many have already undergone multiple consultations and investigations for physical symptoms. This delays appropriate intervention and often adds to confusion and distress."

What To Do During A Panic Attack

Recognising and managing a panic attack early can prevent escalation and recurrence. Cadabam advises: "Recognising that the symptoms, although intense, are not life-threatening is an important first step."

She recommends simple coping strategies: "Slowing down breathing, grounding oneself and seeking early professional guidance can help prevent recurrence patterns." Techniques such as controlled breathing, mindfulness and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) have been shown to be effective in managing panic symptoms, according to studies published in journals like The Lancet Psychiatry.

The rise in first-time panic attacks among otherwise healthy individuals highlights a growing mental health concern linked to modern stress patterns. While the symptoms can be intense and frightening, early recognition and intervention can make a significant difference. Experts stress that these episodes are not random but often signals of accumulated stress that needs attention. By improving awareness, encouraging timely mental health support, and adopting simple coping strategies, individuals can prevent isolated panic attacks from evolving into long-term anxiety disorders.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.