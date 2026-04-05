From High Salary To Auto-Rickshaw: Why This Man Quit Corporate Life

Rakesh once had what many would consider a dream career. He started his professional journey with a leading technology company, earning a high salary and working in a comfortable office environment. He later moved on to roles with major banks and computer firms, building an impressive career.

However, despite the success and financial stability, Rakesh felt something was missing. Over time, he began to feel unhappy and disconnected.

"In the beginning, everything seemed fine, but slowly I realised I was only trying to please others. I had forgotten myself," he said. "I had all the comforts, but no peace of mind."

Rakesh found the corporate world demanding and emotionally draining. He felt that people were often used for results, and this made him question the purpose of his work.

His struggles were not limited to his job. Personal challenges, including difficult relationships with his father and issues in his marriage, affected his mental health. He sought treatment at hospitals and was on antidepressants for a long period.

"I would sit for hours thinking about the same thing again and again. I had almost stopped going out," he recalled.

Wanting to take control of his life, Rakesh began to work on himself. He studied psychology to better understand human behaviour and the patterns he had experienced. He also focused on improving his physical health.

Through intermittent fasting, he lost 15 kilograms. He trained in martial arts, including Muay Thai and Ju-Jitsu, which helped him regain confidence. His hard work led to a silver medal at a state-level competition.

Rakesh also took up various jobs without hesitation. He worked as a food delivery agent, a bike taxi driver, and even cleaned floors as a gym assistant. These experiences helped him rebuild his sense of dignity and independence.

Today, Rakesh drives an electric auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru. Along with his work, he spends time on his passions like dance and painting.

His story shows that true happiness does not always come from salary or status, but from self-discovery and living life on one's own terms.