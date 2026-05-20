IIM Graduate Claims She Moved to Delhi For Job, Found No Office: "Spent Rs 75,000 On Relocation"

An MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya has alleged that the job offer she was made in Delhi turned out to be a financially and emotionally draining experience, as the company office allegedly did not exist on the address shared with her. Sanya, who is an MBA graduate, wrote in a viral LinkedIn post that she had moved to Delhi after receiving an offer letter and a confirmed joining date from PIB Insurance Brokers. She said she had spent almost Rs 75,000 on moving, accommodation, and related expenses when she came to the city alone, believing that her job was secure.

According to her post, the situation took a troubling turn on May 4, when she arrived at the office location provided by the company. She alleged that there was no functioning office at the address and that she waited outside for nearly two hours while repeatedly trying to contact company representatives.

Sanya claimed she later received information that the office space was no longer under lease. Despite this, she alleged the company continued assuring her that the onboarding process was underway and that her employee ID was being generated for a possible remote work arrangement.

Over the next few weeks, she said the company kept asking her to wait a few more days and delaying her joining process multiple times. Eventually, she said, she was told there'd be no onboarding until July.

By then, according to her post, a large portion of her savings had already been spent on relocation and living costs in Delhi. The graduate also alleged that when she requested reimbursement for the expenses, despite earlier promises of support, the company's CEO stopped responding to her messages and eventually blocked her calls and social media accounts.

See the post here:

Describing the experience as emotionally exhausting, Sanya said the situation was especially difficult because she had moved to a new city alone at the beginning of her professional career.

She later clarified that the placement committee at Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya helped her secure another opportunity through campus placement support.

The post has since sparked wider discussions online about delayed onboarding, accountability in startup hiring, and the risks young professionals face when relocating for jobs. Many users also shared similar experiences involving postponed joining dates, poor communication, and sudden hiring reversals.

One user wrote, "Same happened with me . The company in which i am being interviewed for the SDE role . After clearing all technical rounds . The HR didn't give me full proper reason for months that why my final round is pending and the hr didn't even bother to give closure till now."

Another said, "How terrible! I really hope she gets placed elsewhere fast and in a better place too."