Delhi Private Offices Not Adopting Work-From-Home To Face Action: Minister

Ordering closure of all illegal industries, Delhi Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday warned of strict action against private companies violating the government's direction to switch to work-from-home (WFH) under GRAP-4 rules.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said, "It has come to light that some private companies are not following these guidelines. All such companies are urged to fully comply with the GRAP-4 rules. If any complaint is received against any private company, the strictest possible action will be taken."

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a pre-emptive and emergency framework of pollution response measures depending on the AQI levels. The GRAP-4 set of measures - which includes WFH for staff in private and government offices - kicks in around an AQI of 400.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while talking to mediapersons, also shared details of the crackdown planned against illegal industries in the city.

"Starting today, all Deputy Commissioners of MCD, in collaboration with DPCC, have begun the sealing action against non-legal industries. Illegal industries, whether polluting or non-polluting, will all be shut down as per the orders of the Supreme Court," he said.

"I want to inform you that as of today, an extensive drive has started in Delhi. Polluting factories identified by us will face strict action and their properties will be sealed. No more notices, no more chances, enough opportunities have already been given," he said.

"Along with this, action will also be taken against those industries that have not applied for Online Continuous Emission/Effluent Monitoring Stations (OCEMS) by December 31. This is Delhi's fight for clean air, and action against those violating the rules will continue," he said.

He said the effect of the Western Disturbance has been visible in Delhi since Sunday, due to which the weather has been bad.

"Over the past four days, the good impact of the rules imposed under GRAP-4 has been observed. During this period, Pollution Under Check Certificate (PUCC) tests were conducted on 2,12,332 vehicles in Delhi," he said.

Out of these, around 10,000 vehicles failed the test because their pollution levels were higher than the specified standards, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)