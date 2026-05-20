Salman Khan Loses Cool With Paps At Hospital, Warns: "60 <i>Saal Ka Ho Gaya Hoon, Lekin Ladna Nahin Bhoola</i>"

Salman Khan got very upset with paparazzi yesterday after they followed him at a Mumbai hospital. His anger spilled onto social media, where he slammed the photographers in a series of posts for intruding on his privacy.

Viral videos show Salman exiting the hospital gate as a group of shutterbugs shouted his name. A visibly annoyed Salman made hand gestures and questioned the photographers' behaviour.

Later, he used social media to make his stance clear.

In the first post, Salman wrote that he has always ensured the press can earn their bread and butter.

"If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain — the press I have stood for, interacted with, taken care of, and made sure also earn their bread and butter," Salman wrote on Instagram.

"But if they want to make money from my losses... keep quiet. Don't enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai, Maatrubhumi picture ki maa ki aankh, pic important hai ya life?" he continued in another post.

He made it clear that intrusion into private space cannot be condoned at any cost.

"Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai ke ek bhai ke dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere saath. Bas try kar lena.... Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mein hoga kya main aisa react karoonga?"

Salman didn't hold back in slamming the paparazzi for hounding him at the hospital.

And last but not least, a typical Bhaijaan post, taking pride in his fighting spirit.

"Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahin bhoola, yeh yaad rakh lena; jail mein daaloge, haaa haaa..." he wrote.

Salman Khan's series of posts come after a reflective post about loneliness.

On Sunday night, Salman shared a picture of himself lying on a sofa in a dimly lit room. His chiseled muscles became a talking point. In the caption he wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do."

Sneha Ullal, who starred opposite Salman in the 2005 film Lucky, wrote, "Uffff Adiiii, why didn't you do all this during Lucky?" In the film, Salman played a character called Adi, aka Aditya Sekhri.

After social media buzzed with speculation about what he meant, Salman clarified.

"Arre yaar, main apne baare mein nahi baat kar raha tha (I was not talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large, amazing family and friends? How can I be lonely when I have you guys, your wishes and duas? I would be the biggest na-shukra ever (I would be ungrateful). Kabhi kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hoon (Sometimes I get bored in people's company), isliye some me-time, bas... Iss baar koi photo nahi — breaking news bana diya (This time, no picture; don't make it breaking news). Mummy pooch rahi hai, 'Kya hua beta?' Chill maro yaar."

Salman was recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. Up next, he will be seen in Maatrubhumi.