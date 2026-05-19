After Salman Khan's 'Lonely' Post, The Superstar Says His Mom Asked, '<i>Kya Hua Beta</i>?'

Salman Khan posted another update clarifying his earlier "lonely" post that had set the internet abuzz. In the new post, Salman said he sometimes gets bored in people's company and needed some "me time." While fans overread his "lonely" post, his mother, Salma Khan, asked him if everything was fine.

"Arre yaar, main apne baare mein nahi baat kar raha tha (I was not talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large, amazing family and friends? How can I be lonely when I have you guys, your wishes and duas? I would be the biggest na—shukra ever (I would be ungrateful). Kabhi kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hoon (Sometimes I get bored in people's company), isliye some me-time, bas... Iss baar koi photo nahi—breaking news bana diya (This time, no picture; don't make it breaking news). Mummy pooch rahi hai, 'Kya hua beta?' Chill maro yaar," Salman Khan wrote, without posting any drool-worthy picture.

Internet Reaction

The post became an instant hit, with fans flooding the comments.

"Just Salman Khan things," wrote one.

"Oh, you are back in your old mood," wrote another.

"You have my heart always. Aapki hasi humeshaa mehfilon ko sajaaye," read another comment.

On Sunday night, Salman shared a picture in which he is seen lying on a sofa in a dimly lit room. His chiseled muscles became a talking point. In the caption he wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you figure out what you need to do."

Sneha Ullal, who shared the screen with Salman in the 2005 film Lucky, wrote, "Uffff Adiiii, why didn't you do all this during Lucky?" In the film, Salman played a character called Adi, aka Aditya Sekhri.

Ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani and Iulia Vantur also commented on the picture.

In a recent interview with Variety India, the Sikandar star revealed how he chooses his scripts without "reading" them. The promo for the chat showed Salman surprising fans with candid revelations about his filmmaking process. "I have never read a script in my entire life. I've written them, but I've never read them," the actor said in the video.

Earlier, Salman had said he prefers to grasp a film's feel and commercial potential rather than read a complete script. He noted that he skips detailed script readings to avoid overthinking, though he admitted to writing his own scripts and ideas.

Salman was recently seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. Up next, he will be seen in Maatrubhumi.