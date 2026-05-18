Salman Khan Shares Cryptic Note About Being Alone And Lonely In A Shirtless Pic. Sneha Ullal, Iulia Vantur React

Salman Khan's Sunday treat for Instagram fans and followers was a surprise wrapped in mystery. The Dabangg actor posted a shirtless picture of himself, setting the internet abuzz. But this time, the caption was not a typical Salman Khan aphorism. In the cryptic post, Salman mused about the states of being alone and lonely and left fans to interpret it for themselves.

In the picture, Salman is seen lying on a sofa in a dimly lit room. His chiseled muscles became the talking point. In the caption, he wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do."

The post became an instant hit, sparking several responses online.

Sneha Ullal, who shared the screen with Salman in the 2005 film Lucky, wrote, "Uffff Adiiii, why didn't you do all this during Lucky?" In the film, Salman played a character called Adi, aka Aditya Sekhri.

Iulia Vantur, a close friend of Salman, responded with a series of fire emojis.

Choreographer Remo D'Souza and actors Vatsal Seth and Anita Hassanandani followed suit and also posted fire emojis.

Fans couldn't keep calm and showered the comments section with affection.

One fan wrote, "Age is just a number."

Another fan wrote, "Ab kaise neend aayegi mujhe (how will I sleep now)?"

Another comment read, "Ufff first and forever crush."

During a recent interview with Variety India, the Sikandar star revealed how he chooses his scripts without 'reading' them.

The promo for the chat showed Salman surprising fans with candid revelations about his filmmaking process. "I have never read a script in my entire life. I've written them, but I've never read them," the actor said in the video.

Earlier, Salman had said that he prefers to grasp a film's feel and commercial potential rather than read a complete script. He noted that he skips detailed script readings to avoid overthinking, but he admitted to writing his own scripts and ideas.

Salman was recently seen in a cameo appearance as Jiva Mahala in Raja Shivaji. Up next, he will be seen in Maatrubhumi.